The McDonell girls basketball team is in the midst of arguably the most successful three-year stretch in program history.

The Macks are chasing their third straight trip to the Division 5 playoffs and enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed. McDonell starts its playoff journey on Tuesday as a No. 2 seed at home against No. 15 Glenwood City in the regional quarterfinals.

This season has already been historic for the program with McDonell (19-5) winning its first Western Cloverbelt Conference title in school history and first league title of any kind since the late 1980s. The returning trio of senior Marley Hughes and juniors Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn have served as the core for the team while inexperienced players have improved around them.

As a program McDonell has seen success before. Coaches Denny Laramy, Kurt Geissler, Matt Lokemoen and Shannon Tanzer have each led the Macks to at least 20 wins in a season since the mid 1980s. But consistently remaining as a top team has been a challenge. In more recent years the Macks have become a consistent contender in the Western Cloverbelt and beyond and ninth-year coach Don Cooper said the program’s ascent has been due to many grades of players buying into cultural changes within the program, such as more work in the offseason and a commitment to playing multiple sports.

The Macks found success in Cooper’s first season when despite an 8-14 regular season record and sixth-place finish in the Western Cloverbelt standings, the team got hot in the Division 5 playoffs and made it one game from state before falling to future University of Iowa and WNBA star Megan Gustafson’s South Shore squad in the sectional finals.

“I remember a lot of the girls were young and they wanted to do it,” coach Cooper said of that success. “They were there cheering us on and then they bought into that and started getting better with our programs.”

The Macks captured regional titles in 2017 and 2018 but were stopped in the sectional semifinals by Clayton each time. Following regional semifinal losses in 2019 and 2020, the Macks broke through during a COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season to get to the WIAA state tournament for the first time. McDonell backed up that state trip in 2021 with another last season, falling in tight battles with Wisconsin Rapids Assumption each time.

Coach Cooper and the players pointed towards the leadership of the team’s seniors in more recent years as a strength with new groups of players setting an example other players can follow and grow with.

“I think that there’s been a lot of leadership with the seniors over the years but this year Marley’s stepped up and took that role,” Dorn said. “We all look up to her, we can all trust her and know that she’s all there for us.”

Coach Cooper has referred to Hughes as ‘another coach on the floor’ for his team and is a versatile and tough leader for the team. Hughes credits the coaches for pushing the players to be at their best and want to work to keep improving.

Emily Cooper and Hughes were named to the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team with Cooper earned Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year honors. Horn was a second team selection as all three averaged at least 11 points per game while serving as key parts of the team’s pressure defense.

Elsewhere the Macks have seen solid contributions from a large group of athletic first-year players such as senior Emily Thaler, juniors Maddy Geissler, Kali Goulet, Katie Ruf, Isabel Hartman and Kylee Jenson and sophomores Sophie Schmidgall and Kendall Hepfler.

“Our bonding is really close and our teamwork gets us to where we want to be,” Dorn said.

The team was tested in the regular season, falling twice to unbeaten Eastern Cloverbelt champion Neillsville and Big Rivers champion Hudson amongst its five losses. The playoff path will only get tougher from here with possible postseason matchups against West Lakeland champion Turtle Lake (19-4) and unbeaten East Lakeland champ Prairie Farm (24-0) possible later in the playoffs. The Macks have knocked off the Panthers in sectionals in each of the last two years in two competitive contests.

The Macks hit the postseason no longer as a surprise, but rather a program with high expectations ready to work hard to get where it wants to go.

“We’re willing to work hard for each other and we’re willing to work hard for ourselves so that we can get those things that we want,” Hughes said.

