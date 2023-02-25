The McDonell girls basketball team avoided a slow start for the second consecutive night, starting fast on the way to a 61-44 Division 5 regional championship win over Turtle Lake at McDonell.

The Macks (22-5) advance to face top-ranked Prairie Farm in Thursday's sectional semifinal at Chi-Hi.

Emily Cooper led all scorers with 25 points for the Macks and Aubrey Dorn scored 13 points as the Macks won their third consecutive regional championship.

After a slow start in Friday's 65-34 regional semifinal win over Owen-Withee, the team put more of an effort on coming out quickly against the West Lakeland Conference champion Lakers.

“We slowed down a little bit last game so we made sure we started out strong and kept going strong," McDonell senior Marley Hughes said.

McDonell threatened to run away with the game late in the first half before a strong close pulled Turtle Lake to within single digits at 30-21.

But the second half would belong to the Macks and specifically Cooper as the junior sharpshooter scored 18 of her points including four 3-pointers as McDonell found success getting Cooper open looks against Turtle Lake's zone defense.

“We run a lot of plays for Emily and she’s got a lot of pressure on her but she does very well with it and she always is on point and ready to be there," Hughes said of Cooper.

Cooper hit her four triples before the halfway point of the second half to help McDonell build a 51-30 advantage.

Defensive the Macks were able to limit 6-foot junior Mackenzie Tarman to 13 points, well under her season average of nearly 21 points per game.

"That was our key," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of his team defending Tarman, "minimize her touches and just know where she is on the court at all times."

Hughes had eight points and Izzy Hartman added six as the Macks were victorious in their final home game of the season.

“It means a lot. It’s amazing to have the win, it’s amazing to keep going in playoffs and it’s great to have it on our home court because I’ve had it where it wasn’t on our home court and it’s not as fun," Hughes said.

Now the Macks turn their attention to a monster Thursday night showdown against the unbeaten Panthers. Prairie Farm (26-0) secured its place in the sectional semifinals with an 82-40 rout of New Auburn on Saturday and the meeting will mark the third straight year the Macks and Panthers have clashed in the sectionals.

The Panthers are the top seed in the sectional and were ranked number one in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the regular season.

Thursday's winner will move one game away from state and meet either South Shore or Siren in next Saturday's sectional championship game in Barron.

“As each game goes, the competition gets tougher and tougher and the teams they play with heart, they play with passion," coach Cooper said. "Prairie Farm is going to come with heart and passion. It’s good that we came together as a family and overcame adversity, overcame the challenges with snow all week. It was just great to see.”

