It wasn't the sharpest game of the season for the McDonell girls basketball team.

But it was still a victory as the Macks bested Owen-Withee 65-34 in a Division 5 regional semifinal matchup on Friday evening at McDonell. The second-seeded Macks (21-5) advance to host third-seeded Turtle Lake in Saturday's regional finals.

Aubrey Dorn led all scorers with 20 points for the Macks including 16 in the first half as McDonell raced out to a 38-14 lead. It was a slow start for the Macks against the tenth-seeded Blackhawks (9-15) who played McDonell to a 9-all tie more than five minutes into the game. But a basket from Dorn started a 29-5 run to close the half.

“It was a sloppy game," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.

The 6-foot junior Dorn was a tough challenge for Owen-Withee as she was able to take the ball from the high post and either drive to the basket or pass for open shots.

“It’s definitely a pressure reliever getting the ball to Audrey,” McDonell junior Emily Cooper said of having Dorn. “Her scoring opens it up for everybody else. Definitely blessed to have her.”

Cooper scored 13 points and Kali Goulet added four points after missing the previous two games with injury. Sophomore Sophie Schmidgall has also recently returned to the lineup as the Macks are getting healthy at the right time. Both Cooper and Goulet sat out McDonell's 46-34 Cloverbelt Crossover loss at Neillsville last Saturday and Tuesday's 83-25 playoff opening win over Glenwood City.

“We wanted a taste for them just to get their feet under them," coach Cooper said of Cooper and Goulet's return.

Maddie Geissler scored eight points in the second half and Schmidgall added six in the win.

Geneva Capetillo led Owen-Withee with 14 points and the young Blackhawks drew praise from coach Cooper. Owen-Withee fielded a roster with no seniors and just two juniors (Autumn Nelson, Reina Arndt).

“It shows how good we are and how deep we are but they’re a well-coached team," coach Cooper said of overcoming the slow start and the Blackhawks. "They’ve got some girls that are back next year and they’re going to be good.”

The Macks will face a unique challenge in the form of the Lakers on Saturday night. Turtle Lake (21-4) earned a 41-28 win over Clayton on Friday and won the West Lakeland Conference championship during the regular season. The Lakers are led by 6-foot junior Mackenzie Tarman, who entered Friday's game averaging 21.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game according to WisSports.net.

Saturday night's winner advances to face either top-seeded Prairie Farm or fourth-seeded New Auburn in the sectional semifinals next Thursday at Chi-Hi.

“We’ve got to come ready to play," coach Cooper said of Saturday's game.