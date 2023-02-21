NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn girls basketball team has been making program history all season long.

The Trojans did so again on Tuesday, opening the Division 5 playoffs with a 46-33 victory over Flambeau in the regional quarterfinals. The win is the first in the playoffs for the Trojans since 2011.

The fourth-seeded Trojans (21-4) advance to host 12th seed Plum City/Elmwood after the Wolves upset five seed Clear Lake 43-38 on Tuesday.

The 21st win of the season for New Auburn followed a similar script as many of the team's regular season triumphs as tough defense and balanced scoring led the way.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it," New Auburn coach Eric North said. "Our defense is huge. When we get stops, when we turn the ball over and the girls make up for it on the defensive end of the floor it’s huge in our success.”

Freshman Kyra North led the way with 11 points and was joined in double figures by 10 points from junior Morgan Berg. Seniors Autumn Palmer and Evelyn Cody scored six points apiece with fellow seniors Katie Reimer and Aliya North adding six and five points, respectively. Those four seniors have been in the middle of things as the Trojans have taken a big step forward this season, now tripling their win total (seven) from a season ago.

“We’ve played with each other since we were fourth graders so I think it’s just always encouraging each other, making each other better," Cody said of the team's improvement.

“And our coaches always encourage us to talk to each other and work together throughout the year," Reimer added.

Defense has been the calling card for the Trojans in their historic season. Entering the postseason New Auburn has allowed a Chippewa County low 37.1 points per game as a tough and active group has made life tough for opponents.

“We’re taught to be up in the gap and every play we want the ball," Aliya North said. "It’s always gritty.”

New Auburn never trailed in the win, jumping out to a 13-2 lead to start the game. Flambeau closed the gap to four at 18-14 on a basket from Brooklyn Ludescher with less than two minutes before halftime. But that would be as close as the Falcons would get the rest of the way as New Auburn methodically pulled away, holding a double digit lead for much of the final 14 minutes.

Ludescher led the Falcons (7-16) with 14 points.

The Trojans played aggressively on offense, getting to the free throw line frequently where the team shot 21-for-35. The freshman North scored all 11 of her points from the charity stripe.

“Which is good, because we have been afraid on contact the last few years and we really worked on it in practice and the girls have used it and took advantage," coach North said of his team's aggressiveness.

The Trojans finished second to top-seeded and top-ranked Prairie Farm in the East Lakeland Conference standings. Two of the team's four losses came to the Panthers along with a defeat to Division 4 two seed Cadott to start the season. Winter knocked off New Auburn 62-42 to end the regular season but the Trojans bounced back in their playoff opener to beat fellow East Lakeland foe Flambeau for the third time.

This year the New Auburn program logged double-digit wins for the first time since 2009-10 and eclipsed the record for most wins in a season since at least the mid-1980s, beating out the previous record of 17 wins under coach Janel West from 1996-97.

“We’re very impressed, we’re extremely proud," coach North said. "The girls have taken correct steps to move forward and become successful and it helps with the maturity and the older girls stepping up as well as some of the younger girls stepping up. We’re able to pull of these close wins.”

New Auburn's last postseason victory was a 51-43 win over Bruce in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs in March 8, 2011. It also marks just the third total playoff win for the program since winning a Division 4 regional championship in 2004.

The Trojans can earn the program's first regional final berth in 19 years with a win Friday over the Wolves. Plum City/Elmwood (8-16) finished tied for fifth in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings during the regular season and have now won four of their last seven games overall after upsetting the Warriors.

When this year's New Auburn senior class first started basketball in fourth grade, the high school program was in the midst of a two-year stretch without a varsity team due to low player numbers.

Now it's leading that varsity program to heights not seen in decades, if ever, with a community full of support behind them.

“It’s been amazing. We love playing with each other," Reimer said. "We wouldn’t want to play with any other team. We all have a unique talent. We each bring something to the floor and that’s what makes us work so well together.”

