Marley Hughes, Aubrey Dorn and Emily Cooper require a lot of attention from opposing girls basketball teams.

And rightfully so.

But while the experienced trio is in the middle of a lot of what McDonell wants to do, a big reason the Macks are back in the Division 5 sectionals for a third year in a row has been the play and growth of the players around the veterans.

McDonell (22-5) hits Thursday’s sectional semifinal against top-seeded Prairie Farm (26-0) at Chi-Hi in the midst of a special season. The Macks won their first outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title in program history and the first league crown of any kind since the late 1980s.

That possibility wasn’t a certainty when the season started. McDonell graduated a large and influential senior class from last season’s state semifinalist and came into the year with just three players with significant experience.

So many new players were thrust into important roles and had to learn on the fly.

“In the beginning it was a little tough,” McDonell junior Kylee Jenson said. “We had to work out some quirks along the way, but I think we just kept showing up to practice and working through it and we just got better from it.”

Following a 59-37 win at eventual Eastern Cloverbelt runner-up Marshfield Columbus to start the season, the Macks lost games on back-to-back days over eventual unbeaten Big Rivers Conference champion Hudson and Wausau Newman.

The inexperienced players knew they could lean on Hughes, Dorn and Cooper but also wanted to make their own mark.

“We don’t have experience, so coming into this just giving our best shot and doing the best we can,” junior Isabel Hartman said of the younger players’ mindset.

Since those two losses over the Thanksgiving break, the Macks have won 21 of their last 24 games. The only losses during that stretch were to unbeaten Division 4 regional champion Neillsville and a four-point loss to Division 5 regional champion Hillsboro and 6-foot-4 senior Violet Morren.

Cooper, Dorn and Hughes have shouldered the scoring load while other players on the team have had their moments. Sophomore Sophie Schimdgall is third on the team in scoring at 6.2 points per game, including a 15-point effort against Thorp on Jan. 30. Jenson and senior Emily Thaler scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Macks in the team’s regional quarterfinal win over Glenwood City on Feb. 21 — a game in which McDonell was without Cooper and junior Kali Goulet due to injury and Schmidgall was still working her way back from an injury.

Junior Maddy Geissler has shown a knack for long-range shooting, currently just outside the top 10 in Chippewa County. Hartman’s last-second basket was the difference in a 51-50 win at Eau Claire Regis on Feb. 2.

But the impact hasn’t just been felt on the offensive end. For juniors Katie Ruf and Goulet and others their work on defense has been key. The Macks utilize a variety of pressure looks on defense that require players to know where to be and play with effort as the team uses many players off the bench.

“Defensively we’re trying to break down their best players and then dictate the tempo,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “That’s what we want to do every game. If we can dictate the tempo how we want it, then it usually comes out in our favor.”

Mistakes were expected along the way, but so was growth.

“We definitely had to work and learn through mistakes,” Jenson said, “like learning where a shot is open or playing defense against those tougher opponents. But we had Marley that was our team leader and helped us through it.”

But just as important is knowing where to be and when has come the confidence required to play at the varsity level.

“I think the main part of it is just having confidence and just realizing it’s just basketball and we’ve been playing this for years and realizing we’re here for a reason and we can play our game,” Hartman said.

Thursday night will mark one of McDonell’s toughest challenges to date against a powerhouse Panther program. Prairie Farm has dominated so far this season on the way to an East Lakeland Conference championship and a No. 1 ranking in the final Associated Press Division 5 poll of the regular season.

The Panthers have averaged more than 75 points per game and are led by a prolific trio of their own in senior St. Norbert commit Marnie Kahl (21.8 points per game, according to WisSports.net), senior Eastern Michigan rowing commit Sydney Junkans (15.8 ppg) and senior Avery Hansen (13 ppg).

Thursday’s winner moves a game from state and will face either South Shore or Siren on Saturday in the sectional championship game in Barron.

The Macks are back in a familiar spot and are doing so with many new faces. From the outset of the season, it’s something coach Cooper believed his team could accomplish.

All it needed was one vital thing — time.

“It’s a development process we ask of each player, and it’s kind of hard to simulate that without game experience,” coach Cooper said. “That’s the whole key. So (there are) bumps and bruises along the way with it, the game experience.”

