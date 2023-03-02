The McDonell girls basketball team closed strong in a 61-57 Division 5 sectional semifinal victory over previously unbeaten Prairie Farm on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.

The Macks (23-5) advance to Saturday's sectional finals in Barron to meet Siren for a trip to next week's state tournament.

Defense and free throws were the difference in the final minutes as McDonell scored five of the final six points after Prairie Farm's Avery Hansen tied the game at 56 with one minute and 55 seconds remaining.

Prairie Farm (26-1) had a chance to take the lead on its next possession but missed a shot and Marley Hughes made two bonus free throws after being fouled with 52.2 remaining. Another defensive stand gave the ball back to the Macks and Hughes ultimately went to the line and sank both of her double bonus shots with 23.4 to go to extend the lead to 60-56. Prairie Farm's last ditch heave to close the gap missed and ultimately Emily Cooper was fouled and made one of her two free throws to push the lead to 61-56 with 12.6 left.

“It’s what’s expected," Hughes said of facing Prairie Farm. "This team is really good, they’ve had the same girls for four years now and they’re really good and it came down like we thought it would but we work really hard and we got the ending we wanted.”

McDonell junior Aubrey Dorn led the Macks with 20 points as the 6-foot junior had a strong night close to the basket.

“Aubrey is key. Aubrey is amazing," Hughes said. "She gets in there, she works really hard and she always knows when to finish and where to finish.”

Dorn scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds with three steals in a strong effort in last year's 62-52 sectional semifinal win over Prairie Farm in Colfax.

“We knew we were going to get switched on screens and we knew that I was going to have a mismatch,” Dorn said, “so knowing that and knowing to pass me the ball really helped.”

McDonell had to overcome deficits in each half of the win as Prairie Farm raced out to an early 14-7 lead and later led 39-34 with less than 13 minutes remaining in the game.

“We knew what we had. We knew the skills we have and we knew even though they can get ahead of us, we’re a solid team," Hughes said of the comebacks. "We know what we’re doing and with that, that means we can get past those points where we’re down quite a bit.”

Hughes had 15 points including a perfect 4-for-4 effort in the final minute from the free throw line while Sophie Schmidgall added 12 points including a key late steal and basket to give the Macks a 56-54 lead with 2:06 remaining.

Prairie Farm entered Thursday's game averaging more than 75 points per game and had three career 1,000-point scorers on its roster with seniors Marnie Kahl, Sydney Junkans and Avery Hansen. Junkans started out hot for the Panthers with 14 points before halftime including a last-second bucket to close Prairie Farm to a 27-22 deficit at the break. Kahl scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half including several tough contested threes to keep the Panthers in the hunt. Junior Paige Richards had nine points on three 3-pointers early in the second half in a two-plus minute stretch to push Prairie Farm to its biggest lead of the final half.

Hansen had 13 points before fouling out in the final minute. Prairie Farm showed all the talent and fight worthy of a team ranked number one in the final Division 5 Associated Press state poll of the season.

But the McDonell defense held the trio of Kahl, Junkans and Hansen to less than its near 51 combined points per game average and limited the high-scoring Panthers to its third lowest team point total of the year.

“Prairie Farm is well coached. They’ve got a great team," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "Every single possession was valuable and basically we do it on defense and we do it on offense by executing and getting the good shots that we needed and getting the ball to Aubrey, it was just a great game for her.”

McDonell struggled from the free throw line with a 10-for-18 effort for the game including missing all five attempts in the first half. But when it mattered most, the Macks made their chances at the charity stripe count.

“You want the ball in Emily and Marley’s hands," coach Cooper said of the late free throw shooting. "They’re some of the best guards in this area and it’s just great to see.”

Thursday's win marks the third straight season the Macks have beaten Prairie Farm in the playoffs. McDonell earned a 72-53 win to advance to its first-ever Division 5 state tournament in 2021 before a 10-point win last season.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times so it’s very challenging for us and (with) them knocking down shots, we had to figure out a way to come back," Dorn said.

The Macks now face a quick turnaround to match up against a red-hot Siren squad that routed top-seeded South Shore 70-48 on Thursday.

Siren has won 10 in a row including Thursday's win.

