BARRON — A jersey misunderstanding put the McDonell girls basketball team in a hole before the clock even started in Saturday's Division 5 sectional final.

But that was about all that went wrong for the Macks as an early 20-0 run set the tone in a 70-48 sectional championship rout over Siren to send McDonell to state for a third year in a row.

Emily Cooper scored all 23 of her points in the first half as the Macks shook off the early technical foul and raced out to a 31-10 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.

“Our spacing on the floor was really good tonight and I thought the girls moved the ball," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "The Siren coach is a really good coach, mixing up defenses several different times and we were really patient. We held our composure really good.”

The Macks led 44-25 at halftime and after an early Siren three started the second half the Macks systematically spaced out the lead to advance to the Division 5 state tournament for a third year in a row.

But the dominant win started under unusual circumstances as McDonell was assessed a technical foul at the start of the game. Coach Cooper misread the email the pregame email detailing which jersey the Macks should wear and the team showed up with its home white jerseys. Siren correctly did the same and McDonell was forced into a scramble to find a suitable uniform before the game. Emily Cooper said the team thought about wearing blue t-shirts but nearby Cameron was able to bring its road blue jerseys on the short drive over for McDonell to use.

In 40 years of coaching, coach Cooper said it was just the fourth time he's been called for a technical fall and they all have come from administrative snafus. He leaned on his team to pick him up and they did just that.

“This was my fault," coach Cooper said. "I said girls, you’ve got to help me (and) pick me up. We’re all about the resiliency, building through adversity and the girls did a fantastic job picking myself up especially in the beginning.”

Sophomore Emma Peterson made one of two technical free throws and added a basket on Siren's first possession to stake the Dragons to a 3-0 lead less than 20 seconds into the game. But that lead wouldn't last long as two baskets from Cooper including an old fashioned 3-point play just past the minute and a half mark gave the Macks a lead the team wouldn't relinquish in sparking a 20-0 run.

“I think it kind of took our mind off of those nerves and gave us some other nerves," McDonell senior Marley Hughes said of the jersey error. "But once we got some jerseys and we knew it was going to be OK we all calmed down and got into game mode.”

McDonell led by as many as 21 in the first half as the Macks sliced through Siren's variety of zone defenses. The Macks made eight shots from deep in the first half including six from the junior Cooper, who credited the team's inside out game with post touches leading to good looks for the shooters on the outside.

Cooper shot just 2-for-9 from 3-point range in Thursday's 61-57 sectional semifinal win over Prairie Farm. But Chippewa County's leading long range shooter bounced back with a strong effort in burying six 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes of the game.

“Emily she’s a shooter, she’s a scorer," coach Cooper said. "She just does a great job finding the opening spot in the zone, the opening spot on the floor and just executes it very well. But it’s a team that’s spacing around her which l led her to open shots.”

Siren paid extra attention to Cooper in the second half — including placing a defender on the junior as she went near the sideline to chat with coach Cooper during a free throw — but the Macks were able to get their transition game working as Aubrey Dorn scored 11 of her 14 points and Hughes had six of her 11 points after the break.

“The way that she shoots I strive to be like Emily," Hughes said. "She shoots really well, she’s got this very high competitive mentality and if she doesn’t shoot well she’s going to come back and do better and that showed.”

Sophie Schimdgall scored 10 points as the Macks will learn their state semifinal opponent on Sunday and will play some time on Friday morning at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

McDonell entered the season with only Hughes, Cooper and Dorn having any sort of significant varsity experience. But the team has grown together through a challenging schedule. The Macks won the program's first-ever outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title during the regular season and knocked off the top-ranked Panthers to make it to Saturday's sectional final.

Now the Macks will have the chance to make even more history as they have another shot to go for their first-ever win at the WIAA state tournament on Friday.

“It’s very special," Emily Cooper said of returning to state. "I’m very blessed to be here with all of them and going to state for a third time is truly amazing.”

