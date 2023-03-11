GREEN BAY — Marley Hughes, Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn entered this season as the lone members of the McDonell girls basketball team with extended varsity experience.

The trio exits as state champions after leading the way in Saturday's 61-46 Division 5 state championship victory over Blair-Taylor at the Resch Center.

Dorn led team in scoring for the second time in as many games with 16 points while Hughes and Cooper were close behind with 14 points apiece. The 6-foot junior Dorn scored 12 of her points in the first half and the program's career double-doubles leader pulled down 10 rebounds. Cooper and Hughes came to life after the break as Blair-Taylor put the pressure on.

The Wildcats erased an 11-point deficit to tie the game early in the second half. But Cooper answered the next time down the floor with a basket and Hughes later added a 3-pointer in a 6-0 run. Blair-Taylor closed within two once again at 36-34 but the trio combined for nine of the points in an 11-2 run to help the Macks pull away.

Hughes led with six assists and five rebounds while going 9-for-10 from the free throw line and Cooper had five assists and seven rebounds.

The three combined to average 41 points per game entering the state tournament.

“It’s just simply amazing and it stems from our leadership," McDonell coach Don Cooper said of the trio's effort. "Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper our two captains being able to calm the waters, calm the chaos and being able to execute anything we want out there and then a rising superstar named Aubrey Dorn is able to help us out in anything we need – rebounds, scoring, in-the-paint touches. She just does a phenomenal job in everything she does.”

Hughes and Cooper have been key parts of all three state-qualifying McDonell teams over the last three years while Dorn emerged down the stretch last season as a sophomore before taking another step forward in her junior season. Cooper and Hughes earned All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team honors during the regular season with Dorn being selected to the second team. The junior Cooper was chosen as the Western Cloverbelt Conference's Player of the Year.

2-for-2

McDonell became the first school in several years to win both a volleyball and girls basketball championship in the same season.

Howards Grove was the last to do it, winning the Division 3 volleyball title in 2016 and following with a Division 4 girls basketball title in 2017. McDonell ended each of its last two fall seasons hoisting Division 4 state championship trophies at the Resch Center and can now add the program's first gold ball to the trophy case.

Three state championships across two sports combined with a 2021 Division 4 runner-up in volleyball is a significant run for the likes of Hughes and Dorn.

“Just to do it again is amazing and a dream for me," Dorn said adding the girls basketball title.

Coach Cooper credited the support of the McDonell community including three-time Division 4 state championship coach Kat Hanson, who send the coach a text of encouragement in the morning before the title game.

Family ties

The Cooper family has significant roles in this year's championship.

Coach Don Cooper coaches his grandaughter Emily with Don's son DJ Cooper as one of his assistant coaches. The head coach credits his son with designing his team's various defensive schemes, allowing the elder Cooper to focus on helping the Macks find ways to score.

The Cooper influence within the program will grow a little bit more next year when Emily's younger sister EllaMay joins the team.

“My family means a lot to me," Don Cooper said. "It’s all about faith and family and my family is very important and the way they work and the way they strive to get better every single time is wonderful. I’ve got an eighth grader that’s just simply amazing. We’ll look forward to her too.”

Another for the trophy case

Saturday's victory is McDonell's 11th overall WIAA state championship with the win giving the school titles in seven different sports.

The boys cross country team was the first to win gold in Division 3 in 2001. Softball won three titles with a Division 4 championship in 2008 and back-to-back Division 5 titles in 2017 and 2018. McDonell volleyball has three Division 4 state titles on its resume (2009, 2021, 2022), the boys basketball team claimed Division 5 gold in 2016 and the boys track and field team won the Division 3 title in 2014.

McDonell was also a part of the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey co-op to take state in 2021.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell, Blair-Taylor girls basketball battle for Division 5 state championship 