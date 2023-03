The McDonell girls basketball team has earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 5 state tournament field and will face Albany in Friday morning's semifinals.

The Macks (24-5) punched their ticket to state for a third consecutive season after a 70-48 sectional championship win over Siren on Saturday in Barron. Albany (28-0) is making its first-ever trip to the state tournament after earning a 65-40 sectional championship over Oakfield on Saturday evening.

McDonell's game will be the first of two Division 5 semifinals on Friday morning with the Macks and Comets meeting at 9:05 a.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner will face either No. 2 Blair-Taylor (27-1) or No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (21-7) in Saturday's state championship game at 11:05 a.m.

McDonell is making its third straight trip to state. The Macks fell in the state semifinals to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in both 2021 and 2022.

Colfax (21-6) is a No. 3 seed in Division 4 and will face No. 2 Laconia (25-3) at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night in the second semifinal. No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas (27-1) faces No. 4 Mishicot (21-6) in the first semifinal at 6:35 p.m. The two winners will meet for the Division 4 state title on Saturday at approximately 12:45 p.m.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell girls basketball advances to third straight Division 5 state tournament 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23