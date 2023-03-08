The margin of victory and defeat at the state girls basketball tournament is often slim.

McDonell is well aware of that after back-to-back years with single possession defeats and enters Friday’s Division 5 state semifinal against Albany ready to show it has learned from past mistakes.

The team’s first two trips to the WIAA state tournament have been competitive with victory just out of reach. McDonell’s first trip was a 46-43 loss to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the 2021 semifinals, a game where the Macks cut a 14-point deficit in the second half to one before falling to the eventual state champion Royals.

Last year, the Macks battled out of a 12-point hole to grab a late lead before falling to the Royals 36-35. McDonell nearly won despite a dismal 1-for-17 effort from 3-point range and shooting 6-for-13 from the free-throw line.

“All the loose balls are going to matter, rebounding is going to matter, free throws are going to matter, layups, everything has to be perfect,” McDonell junior Emily Cooper said. “Being so close, looking back at the games there’s definitely things we could’ve cleaned up at state. Hopefully going back to state a third time we clean those things up.”

Cooper shot 1-for-9 from 3-point range in last year’s loss but did have a game-high 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Senior Marley Hughes played in all 36 minutes of last year’s semifinal loss and had a team-best 10 points.

McDonell has one girls basketball state tournament victory in school history, a 45-43 WISAA Division 2 semifinal win over Manitowoc Roncalli on March 10, 2000. The Macks will get a chance to add another exactly 23 years to the day of the other.

“We just need to focus on making the little things happen,” McDonell junior Aubrey Dorn said.

Familiarity

The bright lights of any state tournament can be blinding to those not prepared.

Several members of the McDonell girls basketball team are uniquely experienced in what the Resch Center has to offer with many members of the Macks playing in the stadium for the fourth time.

The Macks not only played in Green Bay a season ago after the 2021 state tournament was in La Crosse, but also captured Division 4 state volleyball championships in the fall of 2021 and 2022. Hughes, Cooper, Dorn, Emily Thaler, Kali Goulet and team managers Sydney Retzlaff and Josie Witkowski earned floor time as a part of last fall’s championship with wins at the Resch over Wonewoc-Center and Monticello.

Many of those players were also a part of the title team in 2021. Dorn played as a freshman for the McDonell volleyball team that finished as the Division 4 runner-up in Little Chute in 2020 while Hughes was unable to play that season due to being under quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes, Cooper and Dorn all saw playing time in 2021’s semifinal in La Crosse.

That familiarity with the Resch Center and the big stage helps, but Hughes said there will always be butterflies before a state tournament game.

“You know what it looks like,” Hughes said. “It’s not a shock value of what it looks like, but you still have those nerves.”

Lucky charm?

A uniform miscommunication led to McDonell winning last Saturday’s sectional championship over Siren in Barron while wearing Cameron jerseys.

Both the Macks and Dragons showed up for Saturday’s game with their white home jerseys. Siren was the home team so McDonell had to adjust on the fly and ultimately was able to call in a favor to the nearby Comets to wear their blue jerseys.

McDonell still has the Cameron jerseys and will be handing them off to their owners at the state tournament this weekend.