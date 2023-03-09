The McDonell girls basketball team has a strong roster of players skilled in a variety of ways that is tough for many teams to match up with.

And while that is tough, it's not impossible as the Macks can look no further as their Division 5 state semifinal foe Albany and will see many of the same traits staring back as the two teams clash in Friday morning's matchup at the Resch Center.

Both the Macks and Comets share a number of similarities — traits that go beyond just the fact both teams will be chasing their first state championships this weekend in Green Bay.

McDonell won the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship with an unbeaten record in league play. Albany took the Six Rivers East Conference title this year with an unbeaten mark.

Both the Macks and Comets are led in scoring by dynamic guards capable of pouring in points from beyond the arc. Albany sophomore guard Abby Hollis ended the regular season as the state's leading Division 3 3-point shooter according to the WIAA's 3-Point Challenge leaderboard as she shot 48.4 percent (76-of-157) while McDonell junior guard Emily Cooper was sixth at 41.9 percent (62-of-148).

McDonell senior Marley Hughes has been a versatile linchpin for the Macks this year as she leads sits fourth in the state in assists according to WisSports.net (7.1), is second in rebounding (5.3 rebounds) and third in scoring (11.4 points per game). Albany junior Alana Durtschi is second on the team in scoring (15 PPG), leads in assists (5) and is second in rebounds (6.9).

Six-foot junior Aubrey Dorn has emerged this year as a crucial player for the Macks around the basket as she set a new program record for double-doubles this year, leading the Macks in rebounds per game (10) and is second in scoring (14.2 PPG). Albany's 6-foot senior Gracie Freitag has more than doubled her scoring from a season ago, entering state third on the team in scoring (12 PPG) while pulling down a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

“I do see similarities, especially the way Aubrey (Dorn) has been playing and especially the way their big's been playing,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said, “especially with Emily Cooper shooting threes, their sophomore shooting threes. The spacing of their floor is so good.”

Both teams also bring stellar defenses to the table with the Macks allowing around 40 points per game and the Comets allowing 32 points per contest. But the difference between the two teams defensively is how each goes about slowing down opponents. The Macks utilize many different defenses while the Comets rely on man-to-man defense. That difference and how one of the teams is able to better control the pace of the game may ultimately decide the victor.

“They play very good man-to-man (defense), they’re very physical," coach Cooper said. "The kryptonite with them is we’ve got to run our transition. We’ve got to push the tempo. If we push the tempo we’re in great shape, but if we don’t (and) we play their game they’re very good at their game.”

Albany (28-0) is the lone remaining unbeaten team in Wisconsin and yet was a surprising to many No. 4 seed as the state tournament pairings were seeded by a computer formula from the WIAA. Even though the two schools are roughly three-and-a-half hours apart with Albany situated south of Madison, coach Cooper is familiar with the Comets — it's a program he voted number one in the WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll during the regular season.

It's also a team he's surprised isn't the top seed at state.

“I felt they were the number one seed," coach Cooper said of Albany.

The Macks have put together a strong effort in returning to the state tournament for a third consecutive season. McDonell won its first outright Western Cloverbelt title in program history and the first league title of any kind since winning the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title in 1988-89 during its time as a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association.

The team entered the season with Hughes, Dorn and Cooper as its lone returners of significant varsity experience. But around that veteran trio an athletic and opportunistic supporting cast has formed to help the Macks once again land amongst the state's elite Division 5 teams.

“Our identity is we’re all a team," McDonell senior Emily Thaler said. "We all play together. Everyone has their own roles on the team.”

Albany head coach Derik Doescher called the Macks well coached, fundamentally sound and 'super athletic' during a statewide media call on Sunday evening. Like the Macks, Doescher's Comets graduated a strong senior class a season ago but have been able to make a new lineup work in reaching Green Bay.

Either the Macks or Comets will advance to Saturday's state championship game and meet either No. 2 Blair-Taylor or No. 3 Wabeno/Laona for the title at 11 a.m.

Division 5 started the postseason with two unbeaten teams. McDonell knocked off one on the way to state with a 61-57 victory over Prairie Farm in the sectional semifinals.

If the Macks want the chance to play for their first state title, the team will need to beat the other.

“Our coaches are saying this week that it’s not just good enough to get to state anymore," Emily Cooper said. "We have to go there and actually win.”

