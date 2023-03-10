GREEN BAY — Emily Cooper, Aubrey Dorn and Marley Hughes have shouldered much of the scoring load this season for the McDonell girls basketball team.

But not all of it.

And that's why the Macks will play for a Division 5 state championship on Saturday after routing previously unbeaten Albany 59-20 in Friday's state semifinals at the Resch Center.

Contributions throughout the lineup helped the Macks never trail as the program will play for a WIAA state girls basketball title for the first time.

Junior Isabel Hartman scored a season-high 10 points in 17-plus minutes of playing time to go with a pair of rebounds. Earlier this season Hartman hit the go-ahead shot late in a 51-50 win at Eau Claire Regis on Feb. 2, a win that grabbed a share of the team's first-ever Western Cloverbelt Conference title before the Macks won the outright crown soon after. Hartman scored eight of her points in the first half as McDonell built a 35-11 halftime lead.

Sophomore Sophie Schmidgall came off the bench to score eight points, just missing out on double digits for a third consecutive game after a 12-point effort in a 61-57 sectional semifinal win over Prairie Farm and 10 points in last Saturday's 70-48 sectional title win against Siren.

“Before the game we’re talking about how everyone is going to have to step up and Izzy and Sophie definitely stepped up in this game through their defense and their offense," Cooper said.

Records set

McDonell set or approached a few state tournament records in Friday's semifinal win.

The 39-point margin of victory is the largest in Division 5 history, besting the previous mark of 32 when Black Hawk beat Fall River 71-39 in the 2019 semis. The 20 points allowed are the fewest for a team in Division 5 history, beating out Loyal's 24 in a 44-24 win over Bangor in the 2017 semis.

That 20 points allowed also ties the second lowest of all time in any division. Barneveld limited Wisconsin Rapids Assumption to 20 points in a 2005 Division 4 semifinal while the record stands at 17 when Marshall beat West Salem 37-17 in the 1977 Class C semis.

Chance for three

When the girls basketball playoff pairings came out on Feb. 12, Division 5 contained three unbeaten teams — Prairie Farm, Albany and Blair-Taylor.

McDonell dealt the Panthers their lone loss of the season in the sectional semifinals on March 2 before handing the state's last unbeaten team a defeat on Friday morning.

Blair-Taylor did not enter the playoffs unbeaten, falling to Alma Center Lincoln 67-65 on Feb. 14. Since that loss the Wildcats have won six in a row including four by at least 29 points after a 55-26 win over Wabeno/Laona.

Magic number

Both the Macks and Comets reached the state tournament on the strength of their defenses.

Entering Friday's semifinal Albany had held its previous 19 opponents to 48 points or fewer with just two foes hitting that mark during the season.

McDonell's 59 points scored is the most given up by the Comets all season.

Familiar voice

McDonell fans heard a familiar voice as the settled in for Friday's state semifinal matchup as Kari Stepp sang the national anthem before the contest.

Stepp, a 2000 McDonell graduate, is a health teacher for McDonell Area Catholic Schools and a former co-head coach for the volleyball team.

Others in action

Just outside Chippewa County lines, the Colfax girls basketball team was at the Division 4 state tournament for the first time since 2013 and fell in Thursday's semifinals to Laconia 58-35.

McKenna Shipman scored 17 points to lead the Vikings (21-7) and added four rebounds. Jeanette Hydukovich added six points and five rebounds and Autumn Niggemann chipped in with five points off the bench.

Tierney Madigan had 19 points for Laconia (26-3), who advances to Saturday's state championship match to meet La Crosse Aquinas. Laconia finished as the Division 4 state runner-up a season ago.

