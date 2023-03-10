GREEN BAY — From the first movement of the game, the McDonell girls basketball team was determined to break through.

The Macks did just that in a 59-20 rout over previous unbeaten Albany in Friday morning's Division 5 state semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

McDonell moves on to Saturday's state championship game to meet Blair-Taylor at 11:05 a.m. for a state championship.

The Macks (25-5) put on an absolutely dominant display in all phases to win the program's first game at the WIAA state tournament following two tight losses in the past two seasons. McDonell led for all but four seconds of Friday's victory — the amount of time it took for junior Aubrey Dorn to win the opening tip to fellow junior Emily Cooper as she found a streaking Marley Hughes going to the basket for a bucket less than five seconds into the game.

McDonell started the game with 10 of the first 12 and 21 of the first 25 points to quickly grab a sizable lead before 10 minutes passed in the contest. For the game the Macks outscored the Comets in fast-break opportunities 18-0 and also received 15 points from its bench.

Aubrey Dorn finished with a game-high 16 points to go with nine rebounds, four steals and three assists as the program's career double-double leader just missed out on another. Isabel Hartman scored 10 points, Cooper had nine, Sophie Schmidgall added eight points off the bench and Hughes finished with seven in a balanced effort. The Macks finished with 18 assists, two off the Division 5 record for a single game held by Heritage Christian from 2012. Marley Hughes entered Friday fourth in the state in assists per game according to WisSports.net and met her season average with seven in the victory.

“The unselfishness of this team is just a prime example of what we do," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.

The Macks shot an efficient 51.9 percent from the field for the game and dominated down low, outscoring Albany in the paint by a 44-4 margin. Both teams entered state with similar skills but it was McDonell's ability to control the tempo and speed its opponent up on both ends of the floor that helped the Macks race to the win.

Albany (28-1) shot 48.4 percent from the field as a team entering sectionals including a 43.7 percentage from 3-point range. But the Comets struggled to find a rhythm in the program's first-ever trip to state, finishing 7-for-42 (16.7 percent) from the field overall and a 1-for-11 effort from three in the first half.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well today and a big credit to McDonell Central and what they did to stymie our offense," Albany coach Derik Doescher said. "They’re a tough guard with guards and post players alike.”

Coach Cooper said his team's primary goal on defense entering a game is to slow down the opposing team's top player. For Albany that was sophomore Abby Hollis who entered Friday averaging more than 17 points per game as one of the state's most prolific 3-point shooters. Hollis led the Comets with eight points on a 3-for-11 effort for the game including 2-for-7 from long range.

Defensively McDonell forced 18 turnovers with Dorn snagging four steals and Kali Goulet and Schmidgall each grabbing two.

The win the first for McDonell in its third WIAA state tournament. The Macks lost by one possession the previous two seasons — as late comebacks came up just short against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in 2021 and 2022.

“This big win feels amazing and it shows how much work we’ve put in and grown," Hughes said. "Even though we lost a huge majority of our team (after last year), it shows that our program is still strong. We’re still getting better and everybody still wants to work.”

“I agree with Marley, we’ve grown so much from the losses we’ve had at my freshman year and sophomore year," Emily Cooper added. "Those losses definitely hurt us and it just made us work that much harder at practice and in the offseason to get where we are today and winning at state.”

Now the Macks quickly turn their attention to Saturday's championship game after Blair-Taylor bested Wabeno/Laona 55-26 in the second semifinal of the day. The Wildcats (28-1) are at the state tournament for the first time in program history.

It will be girls basketball program's second-ever shot at a state title. McDonell advanced to the WISAA Division 2 title game in 2000 before falling to Whitefish Bay Dominican for the championship.

Many of the players have already won a state championship this season as the Macks volleyball team took the Division 4 title last November at the Resch Center. Saturday the Macks will try to go 2-for-2.

“For basketball we’ve never been in position to have that ball and either ball it’s amazing, you get to this point that’s great it’s a great accomplishment, but I think we’re going to have those nerves and we’re going to be ready and we’re all going to be ready to come out strong," Hughes said.

