Prep Girls Basketball: First half close sets tone as McDonell bests Cadott in battle of Western Cloverbelt leaders

The McDonell girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference on Tuesday with a 70-45 victory over Cadott in a battle of league leaders at McDonell.

Emily Cooper scored 16 of her team-high 24 points in the first half as the Macks (10-3, 7-0) took control of the game in the later half of the first to carry a 44-22 lead into the locker room.

McDonell scored 27 of the final 32 points of the first half to break open what was a 17-all game more than eight minutes into the contest.

Cooper started the run with one of her six 3-pointers as the Macks made a season-high 11 shots from distance including their first three baskets of the game.

“After I hit a three and then Marley (Hughes) hit a three and we just started feeding off each other," Cooper said.

The junior Cooper started the second half with another as the Macks thwarted any hope of a comeback from the Hornets (12-1, 6-1).

“If they’re going to shoot that good we don’t have a chance and I made a lot of mistakes in what we ran, so they ended up with those shots," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said of defending McDonell. "The gameplan and the scheming certainly should’ve been better even though we originally were trying to stop them from shooting threes, we didn’t do it and it got away from us.”

Tuesday's game had the feel of a postseason matchup with a loud crowd as McDonell recognized its youth teams to go with the hype of two conference leaders matching up. Cooper said the game had been a hot topic on conversation in the halls at school in recent days.

Sophie Schmidgall scored 13 points, Aubrey Dorn scored 12 points and Marley Hughes finished with nine points while the Macks did good work on the defensive end packing the paint to limit the amount of looks the Hornets had close to the basket.

“Our main goal was to get back to the paint and then find our players and I think we did a pretty good job of that,” Cooper said, “and then closing out on all their shooters because they’re a very good shooting team.”

Lauryn Goettl had a big game in defeat for the Hornets with 25 points including 16 in the second half as Cadott kept the pressure on by playing nearly even with the Macks.

“The second half of the first half it got away from us," Hazuga said. "I thought we did a nice job of fighting in the second half and not getting outscored by a bunch. But that first-half stretch kind of did us in.”

Tuesday marked the first defeat of the season for Cadott, who was ranked 10th both the most recent WisSports.net Division 4 state coaches poll and Associated Press Division 4 state poll. Elly Eiler added 11 points for the Hornets, who scored a season-low point total.

The second half of the conference season begins on Friday with Cadott playing at Eau Claire Regis before hosting Somerset next Monday in a nonconference game. Tuesday's loss moves Cadott out of a tie for the top spot in the league standings but with plenty of season remaining, Hazuga is hopeful the game can help the team going forward.

“That’s what we talked about afterwards because win or lose this game, it just makes the next game that much more important – even if we would’ve won," Hazuga said. "We have to learn and fix things. We can’t have a major slipup. Losing one game isn’t a slipup unless it carries over.”

Both the Macks and Hornets are seeking their first conference championship of the 21st century. Cadott's last Western Cloverbelt Conference championship came under Jim Couey in 1998-99 while the Macks are seeking their first league title of any kind since winning the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title in 1988-89 under Kurt Geissler when McDonell was still a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association.

McDonell starts the second half of the conference season all alone atop the league standings, but knowing full well as the league leader it will get every team's best shot each time the Macks take the floor. The Macks host Mondovi in a nonconference game on Thursday before hosting Stanley-Boyd on Friday.

“The girls are working hard and it’s great to see them all come together," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.