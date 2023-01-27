Prep Girls Basketball: Lake Holcombe strong at free throw line to close out Flambeau, snap losing streak

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team snapped a 3-game losing streak on Friday with a 65-45 victory over Flambeau.

The Chieftains (8-6, 6-4) never trailed in the contest, scoring the first seven points of the game and leading the rest of the way although they needed to hold off the Falcons late to secure the win.

Karly Kirkman led all scorers with 25 points and Emma Lechleitner added 20 in the victory.

Lake Holcombe entered Friday's game averaging 19 free throws attempts per game and shooting close to 54 percent from the charity stripe. The Chieftains were once again aggressive and rewarded with free throw attempts as the team 26-for-37 from the charity stripe with Kirkman making 15 of 18 attempts.

“We’ve been drilled since we were little to drive, drive, drive so we’re going to get our fouls," Lake Holcombe senior Belle Jones said.

Lake Holcombe had to remain aggressive despite dressing only seven players for the game and finding foul trouble. Senior Justine Kane fouled out with less than 12 minutes to go while Lechleitner and Kirkman had to play the home stretch of the game with four fouls before Lechleitner picked up her fifth foul in the final minutes with the game out of hand.

“”We’re kinda used to it," Lechleitner said of having to play shorthanded without freshman Alexia Hoffner and sophomore Chloe Lee.

“I think we were sick of the losing streak we were on there for a little bit - even with the shortage girls (and) even though there were still a few fouls – I think we kept it clean and just wanted to win this," Jones said.

Lake Holcombe started the season 7-3 before suffering double-digit losses to New Auburn, Prairie Farm and Winter. The Chieftains defeated Flambeau 43-38 on Dec. 13 for the squad's third win of the season.

“It felt really good to come out and get a win because we’ve been working in practice at setting up a new defense and trying to figure out our little kinks we’ve been having," said sophomore Abby Jones, who added 12 points including seven from the free throw line.

Flambeau (3-11, 2-8) closed within five with less than five minutes remaining on a basket by Tatum Shilts. But on the next possession Savannah Burlingame answered with a with a jumper to allow the Chieftains to retake a 3-point lead at 50-43 and the Falcons were never closer than that the rest of the way.

Elizabeth Biller-Skogstad led the Falcons with 14 points and Madyson Martin added 13.

Lake Holcombe plays at Birchwood on Tuesday before traveling to Bruce next Thursday.