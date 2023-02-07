BLOOMER — The McDonell girls basketball team has been painstakingly close to a Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in recent years.

With the opportunity presenting itself, you can't blame the Macks for not wanting to share as McDonell beat Bloomer 67-35 on Tuesday evening to claim an outright conference title.

It is the first Western Cloverbelt championship in program history and the first league title of any kind for the Macks since the late 1980s.

The Macks (17-4, 13-0) locked down the league championship with a familiar combination of stifling defense and balanced offense. Emily Cooper led all scorers with 18 points, Aubrey Dorn scored 16 points and Marley Hughes finished with 12.

“Our whole goal the entire year was to focus in on a conference championship,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said, “do something no team in McDonell girls basketball history in the Western Cloverbelt has ever done. A shoutout to all my former players that worked hard to try to get those goals like Josie Verbick, Abby Opsal, Megan Baier, Abby Wampler — those are people that built the core to help us — (and) Lauryn Deetz. We came close several times.”

It was the first conference title of any kind for the Macks since the 1988-89 season when the Macks brought home the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title during its time as a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association before it was dissolved in 2000. McDonell clinched a share of the league title with a 51-50 win at Eau Claire Regis last Thursday with a late bucket by Izzy Hartman giving the team the winning edge. A win either Tuesday or Friday at Cadott would clinch the title, but the Macks didn't want to wait until Friday's matchup against the second-place Hornets to secure the title.

McDonell reached the Division 5 state tournament in each of the past two years, but Western Cloverbelt titles remained just out of reach. Last year the Macks were one game behind Osseo-Fairchild for the title and two years ago were 1.5 games back of the Thunder in a COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. The Macks were two games back of the Thunder in 2019-20, one game behind co-champions Eau Claire Regis and Osseo-Fairchild in 2017-18 and one game shy of the Ramblers for the title in 2016-17.

Coach Cooper credited the leadership of the senior Hughes and junior Cooper in helping the team reach a significant milestone.

“I’m just very proud of these girls and the hard work they’ve put in," coach Cooper said.

Brooklynn Sarauer scored six points and Addy Zwiefelhofer and Ryleah Nelson each added five for the Blackhawks (8-11, 5-7).

“I think the first half we battled and then second half, they’re a great team and they bring that energy all 36 minutes and that’s something we’re continuing to work on," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. "Trying to do that for 36 minutes instead of 18 minutes. If we can get 36 minutes and get a full game, at least then we’re more competitive.”

The Blackhawks are in a stretch of four games in eight days against the top-four teams in the conference (McDonell, Cadott, Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild). Bloomer hosts Fall Creek on Thursday and Osseo-Fairchild Friday to round out league play. Tuesday night Bloomer also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX being signed into law. Title IX opened doors and removed barriers that once prevented people from participating in educational, athletic and career opportunities on the basis of sex. Bloomer welcomed back all current and former girls sports coaches, who were recognized during a ceremony at halftime.

Seibel played for her Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame father Lon Wilson with the Bloomer girls basketball team prior to returning to lead the program as coach beginning in 2015 and was appreciative for what those coaches have done for girls sports.

“It’s wonderful to see old coaches I had or that I remember as a kid when my dad coached come full circle," Seibel said. "I think I take a lot of pride in I know the people back today, I appreciate everything they’ve done for women’s sports. For me being able to play as well as coach these young ladies means a lot.”

McDonell closes out the Western Cloverbelt season at Cadott on Friday and with a win can become the first team since Eau Claire Regis in 2015-16 to go unbeaten in conference play. Following Friday's games and this weekend's postseason seeding announcement, the Macks host Phillips next Monday before facing Eastern Cloverbelt champion Neillsville in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Feb. 18 in Neillsville. The Warriors beat McDonell 61-48 last Saturday.

“It feels like there is a lot of pressure on us. We know that we have to keep going," Hughes said. "We have to keep going hard, that way we continue to get better and then we continue to get home games. We want to get home games (for the playoffs) so we’re trying to win those next games so we get those home games and every game feels like once step close to our final goal.

"We want to go to state so we’re just working our hardest to get there.”

