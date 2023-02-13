Monday marked the start of the fourth quarter for the McDonell girls basketball team.

Not in any game, but in the season.

With the program's first-ever Western Cloverbelt Conference championship and a No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs secured, the Macks have turned their attention to the final stretch of the season.

It began Monday with a 61-45 over Phillips at McDonell, the first of two challenging tests before the postseason begins next week.

Emily Cooper led all scorers with 21 points for the Macks (19-4) including five 3-pointers. Aubrey Dorn added 17 points and Marley Hughes also finished in double figures with 11 points as McDonell won for the 13th time in its last 14 games.

“It’s just so great to see us play quality competition and be able to play really good," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.

The Loggers certainly qualify as a formidable foe to see prior to the postseason. Phillips is tied with Division 5 state-ranked Athens for first in the North Marawood Conference standings and entered Monday having won 16 of its last 18 games. The Loggers are also a top seed in the Division 4 half-sectional including Cadott and Colfax.

McDonell closed the first half with a 13-2 run, a stretch capped by a 3-pointer by Hughes in the closing seconds to take a 32-19 lead into the locker room. Phillips was able to cut the deficit down to four on two occasions, lastly with a bucket by Kacy Eggebrecht with less than 11 minutes remaining. But a basket from Dorn started a 8-0 run to help the Macks start to pull away.

Phillips offered a challenge with size and physicality but coach Cooper and the players were happy with the way they held up on the boards against a strong foe.

“We work on boxing out a lot at practice," Hughes said. "It’s one of our main focuses and especially at halftime our coaches were like you’re getting good position, now you just have to push them out further back so that you can get that ball. We just work hard on it.”

McDonell wrapped up an unbeaten conference championship with a 64-40 win at Cadott last Friday. The team has played a challenging nonconference schedule to help be prepared for the postseason. Early in the year McDonell beat eventual Eastern Cloverbelt runner-up Marshfield Columbus 59-37 and fell to unbeaten Big Rivers leader Hudson 57-41 and to a stout 19-4 Hillsboro squad 54-50 over the Christmas break.

Eggebrecht scored 17 points and Brooke Eckert added 11 points for the Loggers (19-3).

“We know they’re good, so as a team we try to value the possessions and make sure we’re getting the best shots that we can," Dorn said of facing good teams like Phillips. "A big part of that is teamwork and trusting each other.”

The Macks will have one more tuneup on Saturday at Eastern Cloverbelt Conference champion Neillsville in the first-place game of the Cloverbelt Crossover. The Warriors earned a 61-48 win over the Macks on Feb. 4, a game in which Neillsville shot 14-for-21 from 3-point range on the way to the most points allowed by McDonell in a game so far this season.

“The quality of competition, going in there and battling every day. You’ve got to feel that," coach Cooper said of his team's schedule. "The girls have got to feel that.”

After Saturday it's onto the playoffs as McDonell hosts No. 15 Glenwood City (1-21) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the regional quarterfinals. As a No. 2 seed, the Macks could host all three games in the regional round as long as they keep winning.

