Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell newcomers finding roles alongside veteran trio

The McDonell girls basketball team returned a trio of players from last year's state qualifier that would be the envy of most.

But for the Macks to reach their lofty goals this year, the team will need to see contributions from a large group of newcomers. Early on the youngsters have shown that ability, including Thursday as the Macks rolled past Luck 79-13 on the final day of the Denny Laramy Holiday Classic at McDonell.

Aubrey Dorn scored a game-high 17 points for the Macks (7-3) as one of four players to score in double figures.

McDonell scored 36 of the game's first 38 points to set the tone in the win over the Cardinals (1-6).

Senior Marley Hughes and juniors Emily Cooper and Dorn comprise the returning experience from last year's Division 5 state qualifier. Cooper scored 12 points and Hughes had 11 in Thursday's win and are the cornerstones for this year's Mack effort.

But beyond that trio the amount of varsity experience to start the season is minimal and more than one month into the year, coach Don Cooper is pleased with the effort from those new players.

“I think that every player gives us a skill set (that’s) different and each one of these girls are learning as we grow," coach Cooper said. "We’re learning and we’re growing and we’re developing as a team.”

Sophomore Sophie Schmidgall had 14 points in the win. It was her fourth time scoring in double digits as she has settled behind the veteran trio as another viable scoring option.

Izzy Hartman scored six points and Kylee Jenson had five points and not all the new players make their mark on the scoreboard. Others are able to make an impact with their play as a part of the Macks pressure defense which limited Luck to just five made shots from the field.

Those players have jumped in quickly, especially as Dorn and Cooper have missed time early in the season with injury. The season is just 10 games old, but Hughes said she is already seeing the growth from the youngsters.

“They used to have a little bit of this sense of nervousness with them and they don’t really have that anymore," Hughes said. "They’re more comfortable, they know the plays a lot better now so they’re comfortable in their own skin and they know what they can do and seeing that they drive more, they shoot more. They’re just more confident and it’s really good.”

McDonell has just two seniors (Hughes and Emily Thaler) to go with a large group of juniors and a few sophomores in the varsity lineup.

The Macks were playing their second game in two days after falling to a stout Hillsboro squad 54-50 on Wednesday evening. The Macks overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to take the lead before the 1-loss Tigers pulled out the win with a combination of nine 3-pointers from the perimeter and 6-foot-4 senior Violet Morren near the basket.

“They’re well coached and they did a great job," coach Cooper said of the Hillsboro game. "It was a fun battle and it was fun to be a part of. Yes we came out on the wrong end but it was a great learning moment for each of these players.”

Hillsboro is just one part of a challenging schedule for the Macks. In addition to the team's work in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, McDonell has already faced Big Rivers Conference leader Hudson early in the season and will face off against Heart O'North contender Ladysmith, Eastern Cloverbelt leader Neillsville and North Marawood co-leader Phillips further down the line.

“It’s a learning curve," coach Cooper said of the schedule. "We’re learning and we’re growing together as a team and that’s what we want to do. We want the best competition (and ask) how can we grow as a team and learn from these challenges.”

McDonell was ranked tied for 10th in the most recent WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll prior to Christmas and may drop out in the first poll of the new year after the loss to Hillsboro.

But for the Macks, being prepared for content for a conference title push and in the postseason are the main objectives.

A home game against rival Eau Claire Regis is set for Thursday, Jan. 5 before a road matchup at Ladysmith two days later. Then the Macks face a monster Western Cloverbelt showdown with fellow co-leader Cadott coming to town on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Thursday marked the final day of the first-ever Denny Laramy Holiday Classic, a tournament named in honor of the longtime McDonell coach and supporter who passed away in 2020. Laramy touched the lives of many involved in McDonell athletics including Cooper as the coach's sister-in-law Charlotte Bowe was a part of McDonell's first girls basketball team that was coached by Laramy.

The Hillsboro, McDonell, Cumberland, Luck, Medford, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Eau Claire Regis girls and McDonell, Luck, Chequamegon and Bayfield boys teams were in action throughout Wednesday and Thursday at the tournament.

“He’s such a big part of my life and a big part of the tradition," coach Cooper said of Laramy.

