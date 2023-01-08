Prep Girls Basketball: McDonell senior Hughes 'like another coach on the floor'

Sometimes when someone can do everything well, those skills can be taken for granted.

That is not the case with McDonell’s Marley Hughes.

The senior two-sport standout’s versatility is acknowledged and appreciated by her teammates and coaching staff for a Macks program seeking its first conference title in more than 30 years and its third straight trip to the Division 5 state tournament.

If the Macks are able to achieve those lofty goals when the time comes, Hughes will have likely played a big role. The senior entered Saturday’s nonconference game at Ladysmith averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game per game — a testament to her ability to impact the game in a number of ways.

“It’s like another coach on the floor, and that’s what she does so well,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said of Hughes.

Hughes is also the only player in program history to score at least 700 points, grab at least 300 rebounds and dish out at least 300 assists in a career. The 5-foot-9 senior can and has played every spot in the lineup for the Macks during her career.

It’s not a coincidence Hughes has been in the middle of a lot of success for both the McDonell volleyball and girls basketball teams in recent years. That athletic ability makes her a threat on both courts, and Hughes enjoys both games equally and for different reasons.

“Basketball is more of a mind thing for me, more of a thinking process,” Hughes said. “I like where you have to think about where the next pass is, where the next shot is, where you’re going to go, whereas volleyball I haven’t played it as long so it was more of a just play hard and hope it goes well (thing).”

Hughes started with basketball in kindergarten and has loved the game from the get-go. She played with and against her older brother Logan and his classmates and quickly saw what it would take to play at a high level.

“I’ve seen Marley since she was a little girl,” Cooper said. “Having Marley and the leadership and the vision has just been a pleasure to coach all four years.”

Hughes is a four-year varsity player for the Macks, helping the team reach the WIAA state tournament for the first time in 2021. It was during her early years where she saw and went on to follow the leadership lead of now graduated guard Anna Geissler. Hughes points to Geissler and her brother as significant role models that have helped her see what it takes to be a leader.

“She always hit the shot she needed to hit,” Hughes said of Geissler. “She was always there when she needed to be. She hyped everybody up when they needed to be hyped up or she said, ‘Get better,’ if you needed to get better.”

Hughes has certainly gotten better as she’s grown. Last season she averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in earning second team All-Chippewa County and All-Western Cloverbelt honors in a year where Hughes the most minutes of anyone on McDonell’s state semifinal team.

But this year has been different for Hughes and fellow veterans Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn. In recent years, those players were able to grow alongside a strong cast of older players. But now those trio serve as the experienced core for a young but improving roster entering a key game versus Cadott on Tuesday tied for first in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings.

As a veteran now, she can look at those younger players and know not long ago she was in the same position. And it’s her ability to anticipate and analyze what is happening on the court at a rapid pace that Hughes takes pride in as much as any high-scoring effort.

“That’s one of the things I pride myself in because it’s hard to get, but once you get it it’s so valuable to have and I’m really grateful that I do have it,” Hughes said of her mental approach.

With the end result of her senior season still yet to be determined, Hughes has already accomplished plenty at McDonell. She helped the volleyball team reach state three times with Division 4 state championships in each of the past two years. A two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State first team honoree, Hughes has been vital to the team’s success.

“Marley is fun to watch play due to her athleticism,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of Hughes when she was named to last season’s All-Chippewa County team. “She was a go-to on the court offensively and teams kept the ball away from her on defense. She has great court awareness and makes things challenging on other teams. It was fun to watch her grow into a leader on the court and come up big on the state’s biggest stage.”

Plenty of the season remains for McDonell. But as the Macks chase success in the regular season and beyond, Hughes will play a big role for a program that has big expectations.

“It begins with our leadership and our leadership has been outstanding, and I’m very confident where we’re going and the direction,” coach Cooper said.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell girls basketball hosts Luck at Denny Laramy Holiday Classic 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22 Luck at McDonell girls basketball 12-29-22