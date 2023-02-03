NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn girls basketball team has found a way to keep winning games.

The Trojans continued their impressive season by pulling away to a 51-33 East Lakeland victory over Cornell on Friday evening.

Katie Reimer scored a season-high 20 points for the Trojans (17-2, 12-1) including a 12-for-16 effort at the free throw line. Morgan Berg added 17 points as the duo was tough around the basket. New Auburn led 23-18 at halftime but couldn't pull away from the Chiefs (8-12, 5-7) until a 12-0 run started with less than seven minutes to go.

“It was for sure a slow start then in the second half we woke up and started to play some basketball," New Auburn coach Eric North said.

Lauren Samardzich had 12 points on four 3-pointers in the first half for Cornell as the Chiefs played tough against the current second place team in the East Lakeland Conference. New Auburn shot 15-for-29 from the free throw line in taking advantage of 26 Cornell fouls. The Chiefs were 5-for-11 at the charity stripe on 16 New Auburn fouls.

“I told the girls in the locker room after the game I’m not mad at how this game went at all," Cornell coach Courtney Yanko said. "There were some things obviously with the refs that I wasn’t too happy about but that’s besides the point. We played really strong, good defense. Offensively we moved the ball well. Probably one of the best games that we’ve had offensively this year. Some of our shots weren’t falling the way we wanted to but that always happens. But there was a lot of good stuff.”

Leading 35-31 with less than seven minutes to go, a free throw from Reimer and an old fashioned 3-point play from Berg helped the Trojans start to pull away. Berg and Reimer added two more points apiece before Kyra North joined in with two of her six points in the contest.

“Very proud of all the girls and our younger girls are definitely stepping up when they have to," coach North said of the team.

Makya Hetherington had eight points and Kelsea Popp added seven for Cornell, a team that even with Friday's defeat has won four of its last six games overall after starting the season 4-10.

“I’m just really proud of our girls and how far we’ve come," Yanko said. "At the beginning of the season we would’ve never been able to hang with them the way we did. Obviously the score didn’t go quite how we wanted it to, but at the end of the night I’m proud with how they played.”

Cornell hosts unbeaten East Lakeland leader Prairie Farm on Tuesday before hosting Lake Holcombe next Friday.

New Auburn is one game back of the Panthers at the end of Friday night and has a busy three-game week on the horizon, hosting Independence and Northwood on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before traveling to Prairie Farm next Friday.