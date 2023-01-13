Prep Girls Basketball: New Auburn rides inside scoring past Lake Holcombe

HOLCOMBE — Tuesday was a rough night for the New Auburn girls basketball team.

The Trojans made sure not to carry one tough night into another as New Auburn got back on the winning track with a 53-37 East Lakeland win over Lake Holcombe.

Kyra North led a balanced effort for the Trojans (10-2, 5-1) with 12 points as one of five players to score at least seven points.

New Auburn was coming off a 79-25 loss at undefeated East Lakeland leading Prairie Farm on Tuesday and coach Eric North was pleased to see his team bounce back from that loss.

“That’s what we preached after Tuesday,” North said, “that we can’t start that downhill slide. The girls worked hard in practice yesterday and came out and played hard tonight.”

Offensively the Trojans were able to work for shots close to the basket from a variety of players, opportunities Lake Holcombe (7-4, 5-2) was unable to slow down.

“New Auburn just did a really good job of getting inside on us," Lake Holcombe coach Chad Lechleitner said. "We had a hard time adjusting, especially with a limited number of players.”

That physical style of play led to baskets but also got the Trojans to the free throw line where they shot 12-for-16. In addition, Lake Holcombe got into foul trouble with leading scorer Emma Lechleitner picking up four fouls in the first and fouling out in the second half. The junior Lechleitner scored 12 points in her abbreviated work including her team's first eight points of the game before the foul troubles set in.

Justine Kane had 10 points, Karly Kirkman scored nine points and Abby Jones had six points as the scorers for the Chieftains.

A 3-pointer by Kirkman closed the gap to 27-22 with less than five minutes left in the first half, but that would be as close as Lake Holcombe would get the rest of the way as the Trojans responded with a 10-0 run to help take a 36-24 lead into half.

Lake Holcombe entered the game having won six of its last seven games overall. The Chieftains and Trojans also came into Friday's game second and third, respectively, in the East Lakeland standings behind Prairie Farm. The win leapfrogs New Auburn into second place as the Chieftains prepare for a road game against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The win moves the New Auburn program into double digits in victories for the first time since the Trojans went 11-10 for Bill Peterson in the 2009-10 season. Autumn Palmer socred 11 points, Morgan Berg finished with 10 points, while Katie Reimer and Evelyn Cody scored eight and seven points, respectively, in the win.

“The girls moved the ball well and we got some nice looks and we were able to put the ball in the hole," coach North said.

New Auburn has two home games next week, starting Tuesday with Winter before Flambeau comes to town on Friday.