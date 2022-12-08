Prep Girls Basketball: Offseason work paying dividends early for Chi-Hi's Reuter

EAU CLAIRE — A little motivation can go a long way.

Chi-Hi senior Ava Reuter is showing that early on in the girls basketball season.

Reuter is off to a strong start for the Cardinals and led the team with 17 points including four 3-pointers in a 65-50 defeat at Eau Claire North on Thursday evening.

As a junior Reuter averaged just over 10 points per game and so far through five games has scored at least 10 points in every game including a season-high 23 points at D.C. Everest on Nov. 22. At the end of last season Reuter was named as an All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention. But she felt it could've been more and she went to work in the offseason on her long-range shooting and ball handling and so far is seeing the results from that additional effort.

“Ava worked really hard this summer," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of Reuter. "She always has every summer in the offseason she’s put in a ton of time and she’s improved and I hope especially the young kids can see that. It’s finally coming to fruition a little bit for her, she’s playing well right now but that takes a lot of work to get to that point.”

Ava's older brother Joe also made great gains throughout his high school career due in part to his work out of season. Reuter was a two-time Chippewa County Player of the Year and is now playing collegiately at Hillsdale College where he was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year a season ago.

“I watched him my whole life growing up so I tried to focus (on) what does that works and replicate it the best I can," Ava said of her older brother.

Eau Claire North Jill Italiano was also complimentary of Reuter's work as the Huskies tried several different defenders to try and slow her down.

“She’s a tough matchup because she’s really strong," Italiano said of Reuter. "She’s a very strong player. So who do you put on her?”

Reuter hit four 3-pointers in the second half in helping the Cardinals cut a 50-31 deficit to 54-45 with seven and a half minutes to go. But Reuter wasn't the only person making shots from long range as the Huskies drilled 11 3-pointers and had four players finish in double figures, led by Jayden Smith with 16 points and four triples.

“We’re really deep this year, which we haven’t always had that," Italiano said of her team's scoring. "It’s challenging with the rotation and trying to get all these talented kids and the opportunity to get it but we were just really hot. I haven’t seen them shoot this well this year.”

Ellie O'Keefe scored 13 points, Hope Bushendorf added 12 and Alyssa Polus had 11 including three 3-pointers.

The Huskies hit four 3-pointers and another shot with a foot on the line in less than five minutes to start the second half, extending what was a 32-23 halftime lead to 50-31. Bestul felt her team was giving Eau Claire North too much room from the perimeter — even after the Huskies hit seven threes in the first half. Once the Cardinals played tighter on the outside and hit some threes of their own, they were able to trim the lead.

“Our issue is we don’t know how to put a full game together. We’ve had stretches – like a 5-minute stretch where we’re down by 10 and all of a sudden we’re tied so it’s a 10-0 run – we have stretches where we come back," Bestul said. "We need to put a full game together and the stretches where we come back its different kids in when it happens. It’s not like it’s a specific group of kids that’s always on the floor when that happens. Our fully team is capable of it. We’re just not there yet.”

Brooklyn Sandvig scored 15 points and made a 3-pointer with less than three minutes left to close the Cardinals to 60-50. But those would be the last points of the night for Chi-Hi as the Huskies (3-3, 2-0) pulled even with Hudson early on in the Big Rivers title fight.

“This conference is crazy where people are knocking each other out like crazy," Italiano said of the Big Rivers. "We’ve had teams that have made it to state two years in a row out of this conference which says a lot about the conference and I think it’s going to go down to the wire as we head deeper into the season. (It will be) who’s playing well on any given night because the teams are so competitive.”

Addy Seaholm finished with seven points and Ally Richardson added six for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-3), who return to Big Rivers action on Tuesday at home versus Menomonie.

Bestul echoed Italiano's sentiment on the conference's depth and said longer stretches of strong play would be needed to be competitive on a nightly basis.

“I think if we are going to win some games in our conference we have to put that full game together," Bestul said. "There’s nobody in our conference that we can come and put half a game together and beat.”

Reuter was optimistic of her team's chances for wins in the Big Rivers and said they'd keep working to get them.

“I think discipline is definitely something we need to work on because we have those stretches where we have those bursts and then we get tired and suddenly we’re standing up on defense and we’re not getting out and that’s definitely an issue for us," Reuter said. "So being more conditioned and that starts with being disciplined in practice and the game.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi girls basketball squares off with Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22 Chi-Hi girls basketball at Eau Claire North 12-8-22