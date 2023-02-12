The McDonell and Cadott girls basketball teams have earned a No. 2 seeds for their respective divisional half-sectionals according to statewide playoff pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday afternoon.

The Western Cloverbelt Conference champion Macks (18-4) are the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Prairie Farm (22-0) and will open the postseason in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against No. 15 Glenwood City. McDonell has advanced to the Division 5 state tournament in each of the past two years, falling to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption each time in the semifinals.

In the same half-sectional New Auburn earned a No. 4 seed and the Trojans (18-3) will begin in the regional quarterfinals against a familiar foe with fellow East Lakeland squad No. 13 Flambeau (5-14). The Trojans will finish second to the Panthers in the East Lakeland standings with all three defeats coming to highly-seeded teams (two to Prairie Farm, one to Cadott).

No. 8 Gilman (13-7) will host No. 9 Lake Holcombe (10-8), No. 6 Cornell (9-13) plays at No. 11 Clayton (13-8) and No. 14 Thorp (2-20) is at No. 3 Turtle Lake (17-4) as a part of the regional quarterfinals.

The Hornets (18-5) finished runner-up to the Macks in the Western Cloverbelt standings and have earned a two seed and a bye into the regional quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 24 where Cadott will meet the winner of the quarterfinal contest between No. 7 Cameron (7-15) or No. 10 Webster (5-16).

In Division 3, Stanley-Boyd (4-16) is a No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Viroqua (5-17) in a regional quarterfinal with the winner advancing to play at top-seeded Elk Mound (21-1) in the semifinals. Bloomer (8-13) is a No. 10 seed in the other half of the sectional and travels to No. 7 Ellsworth (12-10) for the quarterfinals with the winner moving on to face No. 2 Prescott (14-7) in the semis.

Chi-Hi (1-21) is a No. 18 seed in Division 1 and will play at No. 15 Appleton West (4-18).

Regional finals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and will be hosted by better-seeded teams. All regional champions will advance to sectional semifinal play on Thursday, March 3 at neutral sites before sectional finals on Saturday, March 5 also take place on neutral sites. All sectional champions will advance to the state tournament on Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The postseason pairings were created by a computer formula from the WIAA for a second year in a row.

