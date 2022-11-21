Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Bloomer going with younger roster this winter

BLOOMER — Make sure to pick up a roster on your way into watch any Bloomer girls basketball games this winter.

That’s because the Blackhawks will have a lot of new faces in the lineup, especially in the underclassmen ranks, this winter for ninth-year coach Nikki Seibel.

Bloomer is leaning into the youth this season while also depending on the veterans the team has to lead the way and get the youngsters used to the speed of the varsity game. The team has already looked to that youth in games this season and will continue to do so.

“I think the biggest thing right now is we’ve got a lot of youth so we’re pretty young,” Seibel said. “So the biggest thing we’re going to work on is getting to know each other and knowing how each other play and figuring out what are strengths are.”

Freshman Nora Jensen led the team in scoring in last Thursday’s 52-36 loss to Barron to open the season. This year’s team has more freshmen (three) than seniors (two) on it to go with a large class of juniors with many looking at their first full season on varsity.

Bloomer went 10-15 and finished tied for Stanley-Boyd in sixth place in the Western Clovebelt standings a season ago. Junior Brooklynn Sarauer averaged 7.1 points per game a season ago and is joined by Katlyn Jones (4.2 PPG) and CC Seibel (4 PPG) as the team’s top scorers coming into the season.

The team was dealt a blow in September when junior Danielle Latz tore her ACL. Latz was second on the team in scoring last year at 11.4 points per game and was an All-Chippewa County honorable mention selection. But even though Latz will miss the season, coach Seibel said she continues to have an impact for the team.

“She’s doing a great job becoming a leader and also the mental part of the game and helping our younger kids out too,” coach Seibel said of Latz. “I’m excited for her to still grow. Even though she’s missing the season playing, she’s still going to get better and better at the mental aspect of the game.”

Jessica LaGesse and Grace Boos are the seniors for Bloomer this year and coach Seibel believes in time her team can develop a diversified offense and can ideally play at a faster pace.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit of hit or miss,” coach Seibel said. “Our word this year is compete. We just want to go into games and compete. Last year we just couldn’t get over the hump or bump. We’d lose by two points, five points. Our big thing this year is we just want to try to outwork teams and put ourselves in position to compete with them.”

Bloomer will have another tough test on Tuesday when defending Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Colfax comes to town. Following that game the Blackhawks will have 10 days away before opening the Western Cloverbelt season at home against Thorp before a busy week with games against Fall Creek (Dec. 6), Altoona (Dec. 8) and Eau Claire Regis (Dec. 9).

With a younger roster still seeking to build chemistry and find who fits where, coach Seibel and the Blackhawks are keeping their goals simple to start the season. But coach Seibel has already seen a roster willing to put in the work to get better.

“There’s going to be some bumps,” Seibel said. “I’ve got some young girls and just not a lot of experience with the varsity. But the longer we go the more I think we can give those teams a run for their money.”

Schedule November—17, Barron; 22, Colfax. December—2, Thorp; 6, at Fall Creek; 8, at Altoona; 9, Eau Claire Regis; 15, Stanley-Boyd; 20, at McDonell; 22, at Hayward. January—3, at St. Croix Central; 5, Cadott; 10, at Osseo-Fairchild; 13, at Thorp; 16, Cameron; 19, Fall Creek; 24, at Eau Claire Regis; 27, at Stanley-Boyd; 28, at Somerset; 31, Ladysmith. February—2, at Cadott; 7, McDonell; 10, Osseo-Fairchild; 13, at Elk Mound; 16 or 18, Cloverbelt Crossover.