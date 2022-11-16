Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cadott eager to follow up breakthrough 2021-22 campaign

CADOTT — Last season was an unquestioned breakthrough for the Cadott girls basketball program.

The Hornets won 19 games — the most for the program since at least the late 1980s — and finished with a winning record for the second time in three seasons after not notching a winning campaign since the late 1990s.

Several key players return his winter for a Hornets team that once again wants to be a contender in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.

Senior guard Lauryn Goettl is back after averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.6 assists per game in her junior campaign as she earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors. Senior forward Elly Eiler was also a first team all-county selection after scoring more than 13 points per game with 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

Senior guard Laken Ryan led Chippewa County with 63 made 3-pointers as she scored 10 points per game, junior forward Emma Kowalczyk averaged more than seven points and five rebounds per game and senior Eva Enestvedt led the team with 8.4 rebounds per game down low and junior Bradee Burish averaged close to one steal per game in 24 contests.

Morgan Moldrem and Brooklyn Hrdlicka saw time with the varsity program, while Taylor Hager and Dani Sikora will see their first varsity action with the team during the winter.

Ninth-year coach Dave Hazuga said this season his team will not have the ability to catch anyone by surprise anymore.

“We have a chance to be better and improve on it,” Hazuga said. “My biggest concern is we have a chance to be better and improve on, but the biggest thing I think he have to fight against is going from — we were basically a surprise good team last year. We did exceed what people thought so we were that surprise team. It’s pretty tough to go from good to better and I think that’s been my thinking.

“My goal personally as a coach I want this team to go from good to better. I’m not sure what better means yet. We’ve got a lot of high hopes and all the stuff but good to better is (the goal) because otherwise you stay the same and you’re not getting better.”

The team made life tough on opponents with a pressure zone defense that led to many steals for Goettl and Co. This year’s team will lean on that again to defend but will also try to work some new things in.

“We’re trying to build off that,” Hazuga said. “We’re trying to use the fact that we’re playing this stuff that worked last year but without being predictable. So like everybody else trying to add a few new wrinkles, and we’re hoping that gives us something.”

Chemistry is a big strength for the Hornets with a lineup filled with players that have shared the court for several years.

“They know how to operate,” Hazuga said. “It’s very easy to get into our stuff. It’s good carryover.”

Cadott is off to a quick start this week with three games. The Hornets opened play Tuesday night with a 66-25 victory over Eleva-Strum. Elly Eiler scored 24 points and Lauryn Goettl added 22 points as the Hornets raced out to a 34-11 halftime lead.

Up next, the Hornets have two games in two days with a road game at New Auburn on Thursday before hosting Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday.

The program has added some challenging foes in nonconference play this year, most notably Division 5 regional champion Prairie Farm for a matchup on Jan. 30. Cadott has a stretch of nine out of 10 games on the road in December and January that turns into a six-game homestand near the end of the regular season.

“Our schedule’s quite a bit different,” Hazuga said. “We actually have a bunch of new nonconference schools that we have never played as long as I’ve been here and they’re good programs. That’s why we’ve got to get even better because our schedule’s tougher.”