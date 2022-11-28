Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Cornell leaning on returning veterans in quest for more victories

CORNELL — The Cornell girls basketball team has a veteran group of players coming into the season.

The Chiefs return many players from last year’s team but with a roster that is still relatively young with just one senior.

Courtney Yanko is in her third year leading the program and has worked with many of the same players in each of those years as those players saw varsity time as freshmen and sophomores.

“It’s a pretty strong group of girls,” Yanko said. “We’re excited because we have pretty much everybody back. We lost only one senior from last year. So we’re coming back just as strong as we were.”

The lone senior on the team is also the Chiefs’ returning scorer with Kelsea Popp, who averaged 9.4 points per game a season ago as an All-East Lakeland Conference second team honoree. Bralee Schroeder averaged 7.7 points per game in her freshman campaign as an All-East Lakeland honorable mention. Grace Harycki averaged close to six points per game while Makya Hetherington, Marcella Boehm, Teryn Close, Lauren Samardzich and Alyssa Bowe all logged significant varsity minutes as underclassmen in 2021-22.

“That’s kind of where we are right now. I have one senior again this year and then I have five juniors,” Yanko said. “So it’s really sitting in that sophomore and junior class again. That junior class has kind of been my core since I’ve been here going into my third year and they’re getting to a point where they’re comfortable on the court. So I think as we develop this year – putting in some new stuff defensively and offensively – as we grow through that I think we’re going to see some really good things this year.”

It’s been a tale of two halves through the first two games for the Chiefs. Cornell played tight in the opening half against Greenwood and Eau Claire Immanuel before those games got away after the break. Harycki had a team-high 11 points in the opening defeat to the Indians as Greenwood outscored Cornell 30-12 in the second half. Schroeder scored nine points in last Tuesday’s game against the Lancers in a contest that was 14-12 in favor of Eau Claire Immanuel at the break before roaring away to a 59-25 victory.

Cornell finished 3-21 a season ago and eighth in the East Lakeland Conference standings and Yanko said above all else, the team will need to be mentally tougher as it aims to turn more of those competitive stretches into full-game efforts and victories.

Prairie Farm won the conference title a season ago and looks strong once again coming off a Division 5 regional championship. But Yanko believes her Chiefs program can be a contender in the East Lakeland title fight if it continues to show improvement.

“I hoped last year that we were going to be a little more towards the top than we were but this year that core being juniors I think we really have a chance of being towards the top,” Yanko said.

Cornell has a busy week before opening the conference season on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Birchwood. Following Monday’s nonconference game at Gilman, the Chiefs host Butternut on Tuesday before playing at Cadott next Monday.