Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Lake Holcombe building around returning all-conference players

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team has a hole that is all but impossible to fill.

But the Chieftains have a number of players the team hopes can do their part to stay as a competitor in the East Lakeland.

First-year Lake Holcombe coach Chad Lechleitner’s squad brings back five letterwinners from a season ago including three All-East Lakeland Conference honorees. That group will be tasked with the difficult task of replacing graduated Brooke Lechleitner — a four-year stalwart for the Chieftains now playing Division I college ball at Central Connecticut State.

No one person can replace the 17.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 steals, 4.5 assists and 4.2 steals per game the 6-foot Lechleitner provided a season ago as she earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State honorable mention honors. But junior Emma Lechleitner and seniors Karly Kirkman and Justine Kane return after each earned all-conference honors last season as a Chieftains finished second in the conference standings behind Prairie Farm.

The junior Lechleitner scored 13.1 points per game while pulling down 5 rebounds, grabbing 4.5 steals and dishing out 2.5 assists per contest in earning first team all-conference honors. The senior Kirkman averaged 10.7 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2 assists per game as she received second team all-conference honors.

Kane averaged more than eight points a season ago and had a 20-point effort in a victory over Bruce and earned all-conference honorable mention in 2021-22.

“We’re looking for them to be the leaders on the court for sure but we also have got to have the people around them give them the opportunity,” coach Lechleitner said of the returning all-conference players.

Coach Lechleitner said it will be a process to see how the pecking order develops following the graduation of their double-double machine.

“Last year we had Brooke which pretty much took care of the whole paint,” coach Lechleitner said. “Now we have to focus more on the rebounds and hopefully we get better chances.” Abby Jones averaged more than three points per game, Chloe Lee scored more than two points per game before suffering an injury that ended her season and Belle Jones played in 14 games.

Newcomers Alexis Hoffner, Savanna Burlingame and Megan Paff join the program this year. The Chieftains have had lower numbers in recent years but dressed nine players for their season opener which is more than a season ago.

Kirkman scored a team-high 10 points in a 79-30 loss at Siren on Nov. 15 with Abby Jones adding seven points and Kane scoring six. Following the loss to the Dragons, coach Lechleitner said the team was still looking for its leader and has had close to two weeks since that loss to get back to work. Lake Holcombe plays four more nonconference games before starting East Lakeland Conference play at home against Winter on Dec. 9.

A busy week starts at home Monday against Lac Courte Oreilles before hosting Cadott on Tuesday. The week closes at Prentice on Thursday before a trip to Luck on Dec. 6 prior to the home league opener against the Warriors.

“I think we can be a strong team,” coach Lechleitner said. “I think it’s going to take some time to get our feet under ourselves.”

Schedule November—15, at Siren; 28, Lac Courte Oreilles; 29, Cadott. December—1, at Prentice; 6, at Luck; 9, Winter; 13, at Flambeau; 16, Birchwood; 20, Bruce; 22, at Gilmanton. January—3, at Gilman; 6, at Clayton; 10, Cornell; 13; New Auburn; 17, at Prairie Farm; 24, at Winter; 27, Flambeau; 31, at Birchwood. February—at Bruce; 7, Clayton; 10, at Cornell; 14, at New Auburn; 16, Prairie Farm.