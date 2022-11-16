Prep Girls Basketball Preview: McDonell building around returning trio

The McDonell girls basketball team has set a new program standard in recent years.

The Macks have ended each of their last two years at the Division 5 state tournament and bring back several key players who helped them reach that point.

But the lineup will also have some changes this season for ninth-year coach Don Cooper’s squad.

McDonell returns two starters from last year’s 25-4 state semifinalist in junior Emily Cooper and senior Marley Hughes. Cooper was second on the team with 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.3 steals per game on the way to All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Assiciation Division 5 all-state honorable mention honors. The versatile Hughes averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds last year in a second team All-Western Cloverbelt campaign and logged the most minutes of any player on the team.

Junior center Aubrey Dorn came on strong at the end of her sophomore campaign with a pair of 10-point efforts in the regional finals and sectional semifinals, and coach Cooper believes the 6-foot Dorn is primed for big things this winter. Beyond those three a strong group of juniors will be taking on more playing time and bigger roles with the addition of Isabel Hartman, Maddie Geissler, Kylee Jensen, Kali Goulet, Katie Ruf, senior Emily Thaler and sophomores Kendall Hepfler and Sophie Schmidgall.

In recent years, the Macks have been able to dig deep into their bench to fuel their pressure defense because of the team’s depth. Right now, the team comes into the season with less experience outside the starting lineup than before.

“With missing the amount of seniors that we had and the playing experience it was just phenomenal. The girls that played JV and just limited time varsity, we’re going to count on them,” coach Cooper said. “But I think they had a great offseason. I think we’ll be OK. But we’re going to have growing pains with our depth.”

Those players will get a larger share of playing time because of a stellar seven-player senior class that helped the Macks reach state twice.

“You can’t replace a scorer like Lauryn Deetz, she was something special,” coach Cooper said. “Destiny Baughman was just a lockdown defender. Abigail Petranovich ruled the boards. But the thing is we have a core of girls that did great in the offseason and Aubrey Dorn is ready to shine. It’s her time.”

One way the Macks will try to prepare that lineup for the level of play it wants to achieve is with a challenging schedule. Overall, the Macks play seven of their first eight games of the season away from home, starting Thursday night at Marshfield Columbus.

McDonell will play two games at the Wausau East tournament over the Thanksgiving break, starting against Big Rivers squad Hudson on Nov. 25. The Raiders were in the Division 1 state championship game in 2021, and later in that stretch the Macks play against a Neillsville program that qualified for the Division 4 state tournament a season ago.

“If we get our thumping, then we can get our growing pains from that,” coach Cooper said of the nonconference schedule. “But it doesn’t matter. That’s why we want the challenge of playing the best in the area.”

McDonell is a combined 37-8 with two trips to the state tournament in the past two seasons and has three 20-win seasons since 2016-17 under coach Cooper. But one accomplishment that has eluded the Macks despite all that success is a conference championship. The Macks finished second to Osseo-Fairchild a season ago and third place in the Western Cloverbelt prior to that. The last conference championship for McDonell came in the 1988-89 season when McDonell brought home the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference title during its time as a part of the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association before it was dissolved in 2000.

Ultimately the Macks are pushing for another season with plenty of wins and another deep playoff run, but in recent years a Western Cloverbelt crown has been the one that’s got away.

“That’s really a goal of mine to achieve that conference championship,” coach Cooper said. “I think we have the girls in place that can do it.”