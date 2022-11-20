Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Stanley-Boyd showing coachability, positive attitude early

STANLEY — So far so good for the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team.

That’s the feeling from coach Alison Becker as her Oriole squad has attacked the start of the season as well as the longtime coach could’ve hoped.

Stanley-Boyd is led by an experienced senior class, a group that Becker believes can show the way for talented youngsters both with its skill as well as its mentality to approaching practice.

“They’re doing a very good job of responding when they get coached,” Becker said of her team. “They try to make those adjustments that I point out instead of taking it personally and pout about it. They are trying to make a change and do the best they can.”

Teagen Becker is the top returning scorer for the Orioles. Becker averaged just shy of 12 points per game a season ago after returning to the lineup late in the year after a knee injury. The guard signed with Division II Flager College (Fla.) earlier this month and brings strong shooting to the court to go with a growing all-around game that those at the next level took note of.

Fellow senior Kayte Licht averaged 5.8 points per game a season ago with Tina Benson (4.3 ppg), Emme Felmlee (3 ppg), Mallory Eslinger (2.8 ppg) and Randi Bergman also eager to provide quality minutes as the team’s most experienced players. Coach Becker credited her senior class, including currently injured Felicity Conley, for its commitment to the game, all starting with basketball in the youth ranks and continuing into high school with the Orioles.

“Kudos to them because girls basketball is tough, especially for today’s girls,” coach Becker said. “So for those five seniors to stick with it from fourth grade until now, I applaud them and pat them on the back because it is a tough game. You’ve got to be a worker and a thinker, and not everybody wants to do that.”

Beyond those seniors, the Orioles have a large group of younger players hungry to make an impact with coach Becker saying the experience they gain this year will be important as they prepare for bigger roles in the coming years after this group of seniors graduates.

Stanley-Boyd finished 9-17 a season ago and was tied with Bloomer for sixth place in the Western Cloverbelt standings. Coach Becker said her team has shown plenty of positive energy in the gym during practice and when the team scrimmaged at Saint Croix Central earlier in the week.

The regular season begins for Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday with a challenging test as Ladysmith comes to town. The Lumberjacks finished 23-4 a season ago on the way to a Heart O’North Conference championship and trip to the Division 4 sectional semifinals.

Stanley-Boyd starts Western Cloverbelt play by hosting McDonell on Dec. 2 before facing Glenwood City in Colfax on Dec. 3. The Orioles have a five-game stretch of road games after that and finish the regular season with five of their last seven games at home.

With a lengthy season ahead, coach Becker said above all else the biggest goal for her team this winter is improvement.

“Just to be a little better than they were the day before, and this group is doing that,” coach Becker said.

Schedule November—22, Ladysmith. December—2, McDonell; 3, Glenwood City at Colfax; 6, at Cadott; 9, at Thorp; 15, at Bloomer; 20, at Eau Claire Regis; 27, at Loyal; 29, Flambeau. January—5, Osseo-Fairchild; 10, Fall Creek; 13, at McDonell; 16, at Elk Mound; 19, Cadott; 24, Thorp; 27, Bloomer; 30, Athens. February—2, at Osseo-Fairchild; 7, Eau Claire Regis; 10, at Fall Creek; 16 or 18, Cloverbelt Crossover.