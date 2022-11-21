Prep Girls Basketball Preview: Veteran New Auburn squad aiming to move up East Lakeland ranks

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn girls basketball team doesn’t have to look far to see who could be leading the team this season.

The Trojans have a senior-paced squad eager to make a name for themselves in the East Lakeland Conference title fight.

A number of contributors return for third-year coach Eric North’s squad this year from a team that finished 7-14 a season ago and was sixth in the conference standings.

Overall the team is led by three returning all-conference players including a pair of second team All-East Lakeland selections. Junior Morgan Berg averaged 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds a season ago as she earned All-East Lakeland and All-Chippewa County second team honors. The 6-foot Berg has developed into a force near the basket and is a tough matchup for opposing teams.

“It is nice having her inside get us some boards and she does well scoring points for us,” North said. “It’s nice to have.”

Berg had a team-high 13 points in Thursday’s 67-19 loss to Cadott to start the season.

Evelyn Cody averaged 5.6 points per game a season ago and was a second team all-conference selection while Katie Reimer averaged nearly five points per game and was an all-conference honorable mention. Like Cody and Reimer, seniors Aliya North and Autumn Palmer also return with plenty of varsity experience and coach North is pleased with the effort his seniors have made in leading the program.

“It makes it nice and then we have a few girls it’s their first year playing basketball so the seniors helped them along, which is great,” coach North said.

The Trojans want to play fast and active this season on both ends of the court, taking advantage of the team’s speed and athleticism to go with the post play of Berg.

“Pressure defense,” North said of his team’s identity this year, “and create some turnovers and help us with putting some points on the board. We struggled with that but hopefully this year with some more confidence we can put a few more points on the board and come up with some more wins.”

New Auburn averaged a county-low 31.2 points last season but with the cast of returners the team believes it can improve its offensive output this winter. More points scored and fewer points allowed is the gameplan for the Trojans in their quest for more victories.

“Limit our turnovers and play tough defense and score some points,” coach North said of his team’s main goals.

If that comes together as coach North believes it can, the Trojans could move up the ladder in the East Lakeland. Prairie Farm won the conference championship a season ago and returns many key players from a Division 5 regional championship squad. Other teams that finished in front of New Auburn in the standings have some new faces in the lineup.

New Auburn returns to action on Tuesday night at home with a nonconference game against Luck before two nonconference road games the week after Thankgiving at Lac Courte Oreilles (Nov. 29) and Gilmanton (Dec. 1). The Trojans start East Lakeland play at Flambeau on Dec. 6 before hosting Birchwood on Dec. 9.

Schedule November—17, Cadott; 22, Luck; 29, at Lac Courte Oreilles. December—1, at Gilmanton; 6, at Flambeau; 9, Birchwood; 13, at Bruce; 16, Clayton; 20, at Cornell; 22, at Shell Lake; 30, at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. January—3, Northwood; 10, Prairie Farm; 13, at Lake Holcombe; 17, Winter; 20, Flambeau; 24, at Birchwood; 27, Bruce; 31, at Clayton. February—3, Cornell; 7, Independence; 10, at Prairie Farm; 14, Lake Holcombe; 17, at Winter.