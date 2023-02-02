BLOOMER — With the way the Cadott girls basketball team plays, it has the ability to pile up points quickly.

The Hornets did just that on Thursday, using a 21-7 run to take control on the way to a 67-51 win over Bloomer.

Emma Kowalczyk scored a team-high 17 points for the Hornets (16-4, 9-2). Elly Eiler and Lauryn Goettl had 15 points apiece and Laken Ryan added 11 in the win.

“If we have four players in double figures, I don’t think we’ve ever lost," Cadott coach David Hazuga said. "That’s just reality. You’re not always going to get that. We can certainly count on Lauryn and Elly to score a lot but when Emma and Laken, when they’re comfortable and doing their thing we’re just all clicking. We like to lose ourselves in the game and just go for it.”

Cadott took control of what was a 20-all game with two minutes left in the first half by scoring 11 of the final 13 points to take a 31-22 lead into the locker room. Coming out of half, Cadott went on a 12-5 run to push the advantage to 43-27 after a bucket from Goettl with 12:07 let. Bloomer was able to cut the gap to seven on a pair of occasions with threes from Brooklynn Sarauer and Ciarra Seibel. But the Hornets responded each time and didn't let the lead get any shorter and pulled away late.

As a team the Hornets made 10 3-pointers led by four from Kowalczyk and three by Ryan.

"We definitely rely on some offensive runs and we certainly had some big ones in this game," Hazuga said.

Cadott started the season with 12 consecutive wins, entering 2023 tied with McDonell atop the Western Cloverbelt and gaining attention in both the Division 4 Associated Press and WisSports.net State Coaches Poll. But beginning with a 70-45 loss at McDonell on Jan. 10, the Hornets have alternated losses and wins in each of their last eight games — beating Eau Claire Regis, Mondovi, Thorp and Bloomer while falling to the Macks, Somerset, Osseo-Fairchild and Prairie Farm. The most recent defeat was a 55-41 loss to unbeaten Prairie Farm on Monday, a game in which Hazuga felt his team played well but was simply unable to create the necessary chaos to cause turnovers on defense the team is used to.

“I think we need to those tough games to show us those details (to work on) and tonight was a good game and I’m happy with it," Hazuga said.

Freshman Brooke Petska had a big night for the Blackhawks (8-10, 5-6) with 18 points including three 3-pointers. Different players have had their moments to lead the Bloomer offense this season as an underclassmen-led team has won six of its last 10 since starting the season 2-6.

“I think our other players did a really good job of attacking and getting her the ball in the right spot," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said of Petska's big night. "Again I think every game we have someone different that’s been stepping up and doing some things. That’s exciting because the majority of these girls come back next year so it’s good to build that confidence.”

Junior Ciarra Seibel started quick with 10 of her 13 points in the first half and freshman Addy Zwiefelhofer scored eight points for Bloomer. Bloomer closes out the Western Cloverbelt season with the league's top four teams, a stretch that began Thursday. McDonell clinched at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title with a 51-50 win at Regis on Thursday and the Macks head to Bloomer on Tuesday before Bloomer hosts Fall Creek (Feb. 9) and Osseo-Fairchild (Feb. 10) to close league action. Following those games, Bloomer plays at Dunn-St. Croix leader Elk Mound on Feb. 13 before the Cloverbelt Crossover caps the regular season.

“The girls are in a really good spot and mindset of every day we just want to get better," coach Seibel said. "With these teams coming around the second time we play – we’ve got a quite a week next week with some of our conference games – it’s just continuing to try to compete and keep ourselves in games. I think they feel like they’re getting better and that’s our focus.”

Cadott could still win a share of the league title, but would need wins in its final three games and for McDonell to lose its final two games. Following a makeup game at Stanley-Boyd on Friday, the Hornets host Fall Creek (Tuesday) and McDonell (Feb. 10) to wrap up league play with the Cloverbelt Crossover also awaiting at the end of the regular season.

The Hornets are three wins from matching last season's win total and have already won more league games than in 2021-22. But with the postseason on the horizon, Hazuga said his team is simply looking to be playing its best.

“We’ve got three or four games left until the playoffs. We’re not really thinking about the playoffs right now," Hazuga said. "Just as a team, our thought process our team goal we just want to finish the best we can. If that means winning our last four or winning three of four. Tonight I think everybody feels good because we felt like we played disciplined, we played well. Playoffs feel like a long ways away, even though they’re not.”