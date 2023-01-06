Prep Girls Basketball: Slow start, turnovers hurt Chi-Hi in loss to New Richmond

A combination of a tough opponent and too many mistakes doomed the Chi-Hi girls basketball team on Friday in a 64-49 loss to New Richmond at Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals (1-9, 0-6) struggled early to find quality shots against the Tigers (4-8, 2-3) and were faced with the unenviable task of trying to dig out of another hole.

“They put some pressure on us," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "But a lot of what we did was us. Our turnovers were just a lot unfundamental passing, unfundamental ball handling. Stuff that we are better than that. I was not happy with the first half.”

Chi-Hi was within six more than 10 minutes into the game after a bucket from Ava Reuter before the Tigers responded with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 25-10 less than three minutes later.

New Richmond carried a 33-17 lead into halftime before the Cardinals outscored the Tigers in the second half. The Tigers led by as many as 22 points before the Cardinals closed to within 12 with three minutes to go on a 3-point play from Brooklyn Sandvig.

Sarah Chaffee led the Cardinals with 15 points followed by 14 from Ava Reuter. Senior post player Ally Richardson scored seven points including five in the second half all from the free throw line as she battled down low for shots and drew the praise of her coach.

“Ally played really tough in the second half," Bestul said of Richardson. "She posted up hard, the girls got her the ball and she knew that – I’ve told them before if their 1-on-1 on the block their job is to score – and she did that. She did her job tonight. She got to the line, she scored a couple times. She was a good kick for us in the second half.”

Slow starts have been an issue for the Cardinals throughout the season. Chi-Hi was outscored 37-13 in the first half of Thursday's 59-43 loss to Holmen.

“At halftime I told them we just need to be disciplined and play from the middle – not get our passes deflected," Bestul said. "Go up the middle of the floor, not the sideline and not dribble into a trap. They settled down in the second half and did things a little bit more fundamental.”

Gabby Aune led all scorers with 20 points for the Tigers and was joined in double figures by Makayla Langeness and Brooke Blaszczyk with 12 points apiece.

The Cardinals will be on the road for three consecutive games next week. The week begins Monday at Wisocnsin Rapids before trips to Eau Claire Memorial on Friday and Superior on Saturday.

