Prep Girls Basketball: Stanley-Boyd's Becker signs with Flagler College

Being the daughter of a basketball coach has allowed Teagen Becker to spend more time in a gym than most people.

But that wasn't always something she liked.

At one point in her life, Becker would rather be anywhere than out on the court. But now, she can't imagine anything else.

The Stanley-Boyd senior signed her letter of intent earlier this week to play basketball in college Flagler College, a Division II program in St. Augustine, Fla. Becker got onto the radar of Flagler and many other schools while playing for the Playmakers AAU team.

But a life heavily involving basketball isn't what she always wanted.

Teagen tagged along as her mom Alison coached, first in Waukegan (Ill.) before moving to Chippewa Falls to take over the Chi-Hi program in 2011 and ultimately making the move to Stanley-Boyd to lead the Orioles. As Alison coached the Cardinals, she would receive letters from her elementary school aged daughter saying she didn't like basketball and wanted to be anywhere but the gym.

“Since she was in first grade she’s been around basketball," Alison said.

Teagen was more interested in dancing and being a ballerina. Her parents never pushed the sport of basketball on Teagen and simply let her vent her frustration. But as she grew, Teagen stuck with the sport and found a knack for it. As she reached high school, Teagen made an immediate impact with the Orioles in averaging more than 10 points per game in 40 games as a freshman and sophomore.

She started to expand her basketball portfolio by playing AAU following her sophomore season but was then met with a tough stroke of luck when she suffered a leg injury during track and field season. The injury wiped out her junior volleyball season as she watched from the sidelines as the Orioles advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals. She returned to the court late last season to average close to 12 points per game in six games including a 24-point effort against Viroqua to open the Division 4 playoffs.

“I think she learned a lot about herself and what an opportunity and a blessing it is to play basketball and be part of a team," Alison said of Teagen. "I think she’s very thankful for the opportunities she’s had to travel around the United States and play basketball in the summer, meeting new people and being grateful that she was pushed and she can handle a lot of things on her plate.”

Teagen has made great strides in her game, building upon the strong shooting stroke she's shown since entering high school. Teagen said she's made the biggest gains in her game in playing more refined and improving her defense and mental approach.

Alison says her daughter is a 'way better' ball handler than she ever was when she helped lead Clayton to the 1995 Division 4 state tournament and went on to play in college at the University of Evansville (Ind.).

“We have lots of similarities when I see her move on the court and shoot the ball," Alison said. "She looks like me a lot of the time. Sometimes she has that look in her eye that she’s ready to take care of business and she gets it done.”

Flagler College plays in the Peachbelt Conference and finished 12-17 last season for coach Mo Smith.

“Obviously the location is nice," Teagen said. "But I’d say mostly it was the coaching staff and meeting with them during my tournaments and my visits they were just really welcoming and open and you could tell they really care about what they do and really want to be successful.”

Teagen and Alison started their final season of high school basketball together on Monday and said they'll approach Teagen's senior season with a positive mindset while working hard to get better each day.

Stanley-Boyd opens the season on Nov. 22 at home against Ladysmith.

“It’s been fun and it’s gone super-fast," Alison said. "I can’t believe she’s a senior already.”