Prep Girls Basketball: Stanley-Boyd's Hoel follows in family footsteps on way to Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game

Lily Hoel arrived on the varsity scene for the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team as a wide-eyed freshman looking to help.

She’ll cap her prep career with an opportunity to play alongside and against some of the state’s best.

Hoel and several other Chippewa County basketball players will be among those to compete at the upcoming Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games next week at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Hoel will join Bloomer’s Abby Iverson on the Division 3 North team.

For Hoel, the game of basketball has been an important part of her life since starting with the sport as a youngster and even during her early days, her future high school coach saw big things in Hoel’s future.

“You could tell when I would coach her in fifth and sixth grade that she had a lot of potential and athleticism and length,” Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said of Hoel.

Hoel had some successful basketball minds helping her out with the game at a young age, starting with her mother Shannon. Also a four-year standout with the Orioles, Shannon Hoel (Schoch) scored 1,079 career points and was a three-time Western Cloverbelt Conference selection and went on to play at the Division I University of Evansville from 1993-95.

“I think she really helped me and motivated me to get better,” Lily said of her mother’s influence.

But Shannon wasn’t the only Purple Ace to serve as an influential member of Lily’s career as her future coach Becker also played for Evansville from 1997-2001 following a stellar prep career at Clayton.

Lily averaged 12.3 points per game as a freshman with the Orioles in 2018-19 as she made the quick jump from middle school basketball right to varsity.

“It was pretty nerve wracking,” Hoel said of playing on varsity as a freshman. “I felt kinda small compared to most people. But I enjoyed playing with the older kids that were on my team as well and playing volleyball with some of them as well on varsity helped a lot be able to transition from one fast-paced sport to the next.”

But while Hoel had arrived on varsity as a freshman, her game was far from finishes. Both Becker and Hoel said Lily continued to work on her game throughout her high school career and made the biggest strides in diversifying her scoring and improving her rebounding. Hoel’s scoring average went up in each of her four seasons as an Oriole, topping out at 15 points this past season for Stanley-Boyd while grabbing nine rebounds per contest to go with two assists and two blocks per game. She added range to her offensive game, hitting 22 3-pointers as a senior compared to just two as a sophomore.

Like her mom, Hoel eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career and ends her time as an Oriole as one of the more prolific scorers in program history.

“She was just super aggressive and she showed me a lot of post moves and just showed me how to get to the basket as strong as possible,” Lily said of her mom’s impact.

Hoel was a four-time All-Western Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honoree, earning second team honors for both as a sophomore and first team accolades for the conference and county as a junior and senior. Her athletic success wasn’t just limited to the basketball court, as she was a two-time second team All-Western Cloverbelt volleyball player at the net for the Orioles. Hoel had 282 kills, 254 digs and 90 blocks as a middle hitter this past fall in helping Stanley-Boyd reach the Division 3 sectional finals.

Hoel and Iverson join McDonell’s Destiny Baughman and Lauryn Deetz and New Auburn’s Ethan Lotts as Chippewa County players in action at the all-star game. Baughman and Deetz will team up one more time as members of the Division 5 North team to kickoff the all-star action on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Lotts will play for the Division 5 white boys team that will play the first game of the day on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The Division 3 girls all-star game will be the third game of the day on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m. Hoel and Iverson will be coached by Bloomer’s Nikki Seibel, Lon Wilson and Deanna Gilane to give the team a decidedly Chippewa County feel.

Hoel said she’s looking forward to the chance to team up with some players she’s either spent the previous seasons battling in the winter or playing alongside during the AAU season. Following the all-star game, Hoel will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College where she’ll study diagnostic medical stenography.

She’ll leave behind an impressive prep resume as an Oriole — just like her mom.

“She’s going to be missed at Stanley-Boyd on the basketball court,” Becker said of Hoel.

