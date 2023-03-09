The WIAA girls basketball state tournament gets underway Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Here's what to know about the three-day tournament as 20 teams from around the state hit Titletown aiming to return to championships of their own.

Rare experience

The Macks enter the state tournament in the unique position as the only Division 5 state qualifier not making its first trip. Albany, Wabeno/Laona and Blair-Taylor are all onto state for the first time in the history of their respective programs, although Wabeno made one prior trip while still a singular program in 1982. Division 5 is also unique in that it's the only division with any first-time teams advancing. The 16 teams in the other four divisions have all been to state at least once previously.

Repeat feat

Three of last year's five state champions are back with the opportunity to repeat. Defending Division 1 champion Kettle Moraine (26-1) is back in Green Bay eying a repeat as a No. 3 seed and will face Hortonville (25-3) in the final game of the day on Friday. Waupun (21-7) won the Division 3 crown last year and is back in a quest for another. The top-seeded Warriors play the first semifinal of the tournament on Thursday afternoon versus No. 4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3).

Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) is seeking its third straight Division 2 title and is a No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 McFarland (26-2) on Friday afternoon following top-seeded Pewaukee (27-1) meeting No. 4 Lakeland (22-6).

Close by

Just outside Chippewa County lines to the west is another state-bound team as Colfax returns to the Division 4 tourney for the first time since 2013. The Vikings (21-6) advanced to state for the fourth time after knocking off previously unbeaten Neillsville 39-37 in Saturday's sectional finals. The Vikings beat Bloomer 46-36 on Nov. 22 and knocked off Cadott 56-35 in the regional finals on Feb. 25 on the way to state.

New champ guaranteed

With a large amount of state inexperience in Division 5, it's not a surprise that one of the final four teams will bring home a girls basketball state championship for the first time. Amongst the other 16 teams seven have brought home at least one title.

Green Bay Notre Dame leads the way with five, followed by Kettle Moraine, McFarland and La Crosse Aquinas with two apiece. Lakeland, Waupun and Mishicot have each hoisted one gold ball.

County history

Four of Chippewa County's eight girls basketball teams have advanced to the state tournament with Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd. The Blackhawks have the most state appearances with four, finishing as the Class B runner-up in 1990 and Division 3 runner-up in 1992 and 2000 to go with a Division 3 semifinal appearance in 2017.

Chi-Hi advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals in 2005 and Stanley-Boyd made it to the Class B semifinals in 1979. McDonell made its first appearance last season as the Macks fell to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the Division 5 semifinals. McDonell is at the WIAA state tournament for the third straight year with two prior semifinal losses and advanced to the WISAA Division 2 title game in 2000.

Just outside county lines Thorp and Gilman both have several years of experience at state. The Cardinals made three trips to state in the early 2000s, advancing to the Division 4 semis in 2002 and Division 3 semis in 2005. Thorp finished as the Division 3 runner-up to Clinton in 2003. Gilman has three appearances including a Class C state championship in 1983. The Pirates were also Division 4 runners-up in 1995 and 1997.

Noteworthy

DIVISION 1: Third-seeded Kettle Moraine is the defending state champion, and its only loss this season came to top-seeded Division 2 qualifier Green Bay Notre Dame. ... The Lasers, led by West Virginia commit Grace Grocholski (24.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 47.8% on 3s) have won 17 straight since that 76-67 loss, and their four postseason wins have been by an average of 44 points. ... Top-seeded Brookfield East has a qualifier for the second straight season, and second-seeded Hortonville is in the state field for the fifth time since 2017. ... The Polar Bears have never won a state game. ... Fourth-seeded Germantown won the Division 1 championship in 2021 and features senior Kamorea "KK" Arnold, a UConn commit. ... Arnold averages 23.5 points, 7.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game.

DIVISION 2: Top-seeded Pewaukee was state runner-up a year ago and is in the tournament for a third straight season with Division I recruit Ginelle Janowski (15.2 ppg) as its leader. ... Top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame has won the past two Division 2 state title, beating Onalaska at the La Crosse Center in 2021 and Pewaukee at the Resch last year. ... Gracie Grzesk is a Wisconsin commit who averages 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tritons. ... Third-seeded McFarland is making its first state appearance since winning a title in 1999. ... McFarland junior Teagan Mallegni, who has many Division I offers, averages 24.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 4.7 apg and shoots 34.7% from the 3-point line. ... Fourth-seeded Lakeland is at state for the first time since 1993. ... Senior Julianna Ouimette and sophomore Kristian Ouimette both have Division I offers and combine to average nearly 40 ppg for the Thunderbirds.

DIVISION 3: Top-seeded Waupun won this championship last season and is led by 6-1 junior Kayl Petersen, who has already committed to Marquette. ... Petersen averages 20.6 points and 10.9 rebounds. ... Sophomore Lydia Aalsma (14.2 ppg) also has Division I offers. ... Fourth-seed Milwaukee Academy of Science won its sectional final by 41 points and is now a three-time state qualifier. ... Senior Lalani Ellis (21.1 ppg) is drawing Division I interest as is senior teammate Beautiful Waheed (19.8 ppg, 12.7 rpg). ... Third-seeded Kewaskum is a state qualifier for the first time since 1982, and it clipped Freedom by two to win the sectional final. ... Kewaskum senior Madilyn Dogs (14.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg) has committed to the Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. ... Second-seeded West Salem is making its first state appearance since 1997. ... Sophomore Megan Johnson leads the Panthers with 14.6 ppg and 9.7 rpg as they try to pick up their first state win in their fourth attempt. ... West Salem has won eight straight since a loss to Division 4 top-seeded Aquinas.

DIVISION 4: Top-seeded Aquinas (27-1) has won 26 straight games and is making its sixth state appearance since 2017. ... The Blugolds won championships in 2018 and 2019 and are led by senior and University of Montana commit Macy Donarski (20.1 ppg, 8.3 apg, 5.4 spg, 5.2 rpg). ... Freshman Sammy Davis has pitched in with 16.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 54-percent shooting. ... Fourth-seeded Mishicot has qualified three times in four years and won the 2021 championship. ... The Indians, who started the season with three straight losses, have won their past three games by a total of five points. ... Second-seeded Laconia was runner-up last season, and its top three scorers this year are sophomores. ... Tierney Madisogan leads the way with 12.5 ppg, while Payton Morgan (10.6 ppg) has hit 65 3-pointers. ... Third-seeded Colfax is at state for the first time since 2013 and spoiled Neillsville's unbeaten season in last week's sectional finals. ... Junior McKenna Shipman (16.7 ppg) scored more than 30 points twice and has a solid inside-outside game for the Vikings, who have won seven straight games.

DIVISION 5: Top-seeded McDonell Central are in the state field for a third straight year and after losing semifinal games the past two seasons. ... The Macks have own five straight and are led by junior Emily Cooper (16.0 ppg, 5.2 apg), who has made 78 3-pointers, and double-double machine Aubrey Dorn (14.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg). ... Fourth-seeded Albany is the only unbeaten team in the field. ... The Comets have won their postseason games by an average of 29 points. ... Sophomore Abby Hollis (17.4 ppg) has made 89 3-pointers and shoots 50.9% from long range. ... Junior Alana Durtschi (15.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.2 apg) is another of Albany's big contributors. ... Second-seeded Blair-Taylor is a first-time state qualifier and is 89-13 over past four seasons. ... Seniors Lindsay Steien (23.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 6.3 apg) and Abby Thompson (18.4 ppg, 6.6 apg, 6.3 spg) lead the Wildcats, who have won five straight since their only loss. ... Third-seeded Wabeno/Laona is a first-time qualifier as a co-op. ... The Rebels lost three of their final five regular-season games. ... Wabeno/Laona highlighted its season with a win over Crandon (23-2).

- Brandon Berg and Todd Sommerfeldt

State Schedule Division 1 • No. 1 Brookfield East (26-2) vs No. 4 Germantown (23-5), Friday, 6:35 p.m. • No. 2 Hortonville (25-3) vs No. 3 Kettle Moraine (26-1), Friday, approx. 15 minutes after first semifinal • Division 1 State Championship: Saturday, approx. 15 minutes after Division 2 title game Division 2 • No. 1 Pewaukee (27-1) vs No. 4 Lakeland (22-6), Friday, 1:35 p.m. • No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame (27-1) vs No. 3 McFarland (26-2), approx. 15 minutes after first semifinal • Division 2 State Championship: Saturday, 6:35 p.m. Division 3 • No. 1 Waupun (21-7) vs No. 4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-3), Thursday, 1:35 p.m. • No. 2 West Salem (26-2) vs No. 3 Kewaskum (22-5), approx. 15 minutes after first semifinal • Division 3 State Championship: Approx. 15 minutes after Division 4 state championship Division 4 • No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas (27-1) vs No. 4 Mishicot (21-6), Thursday, 6:35 p.m. • No. 2 Lacona (25-3) vs No. 3 Colfax (21-6), approx. 15 minutes after first semifinal • Division 4 State Championship: Saturday, approx. 15 minutes after Division 5 state championship Division 5 • No. 1 McDonell (24-5) vs No. 4 Albany (28-0), Thursday, 9:05 a.m. • No. 2 Blair-Taylor (27-1) vs No. 3 Wabeno/Laona (21-7), approx. 15 minutes after first semifinal • Division 5 State Championship: Saturday, 11:05 a.m.

McDonell Record: 24-5 School Enrollment: 180 Conference: Western Cloverbelt Head Coach: Don Cooper Assistant Coaches: DJ Cooper, Ben Dodge, Abby Wampler, Lexi Magnuson Managers: Sydney Retzlaff, Josie Witkowski, Kiara Leinenkugel Roster # Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 0 Sophie Schmidgall F/C Soph. 5-10 1 Marley Hughes G Sr. 5-11 5 Maddy Geissler G Jr. 5-6 11 Kali Goulet F/C Jr. 5-8 15 Katie Ruf C Jr. 5-10 20 Chloe Flanagan G Fr. 5-5 21 Kendall Hepfler F/G Soph. 5-9 22 Emily Cooper G Jr. 5-9 23 Aubrey Dorn C Jr. 6-0 24 Emily Thaler C Sr. 6-0 25 Lauren Misfeldt F/G Soph. 5-6 31 Isabel Hartman G Jr. 5-6 34 Kylee Jenson G Jr. 5-6 45 Tess Rozowski G Soph. 5-6

Previous Appearances 2000 (WISAA) McDonell’s first trip to state came in the final season of the WISAA state tournament when the Macks advanced to the championship game in 2000. The Macks opened the tournament with a 45-43 win over Manitowoc Roncalli in Milwaukee before falling in the championship game to Whitefish Bay Dominican 43-20 in the championship game. Melissa Haley led the Macks in the championship game with eight points which came one day after McDonell overcame an 11-point deficit to win its semifinal game. Haley scored 12 points while Molly Harings and Katie Moga each scored eight points for the Macks. 2021 (WIAA) Following that runner-up finish McDonell had to wait 21 years for its next trip to state which came last year in a 46-43 defeat to Assumption in the Division 5 semifinals. Lauryn Deetz scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Macks battled back from a 14-point deficit in the second half to get within one point but the Royals held on and went on to win the state championship later in the day with a 55-48 win over Three Lakes. Anna Geissler added eight points and Marley Hughes scored seven in defeat for McDonell. 2022 McDonell once again faced the Royals in the Division 5 state semifinals. The Macks rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the lead with around a minute to go before Wisconsin Rapids Assumption scored and stopped the Macks for a 36-35 win. Hughes scored 10 points to lead the Macks and Deetz added eight points.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell girls basketball advances to third straight Division 5 state tournament 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23 McDonell girls basketball vs Siren 3-4-23