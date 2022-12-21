Prep Girls Basketball: Surging New Auburn stays unbeaten atop East Lakeland after beating Cornell

CORNELL — They don't ask how. They ask how many.

And the 'how many' for New Auburn continues to grow as the Trojans won for the sixth time on the young season with a 40-30 victory over Cornell on Tuesday.

Strong team defense and a more diverse offense has helped New Auburn (6-1, 4-0) get off to a strong start, moving within one win of matching last season's total. The Trojans scored the first 13 points of the game and kept the Chiefs (3-7, 2-2) from scoring for more than 10 minutes to start the game.

“The team defense has been really great," New Auburn coach Eric North said. "Individual defense we’re not quite where we want to be yet. But our all-out effort on team defense is fantastic.”

New Auburn led 18-10 at halftime before the Chiefs made a charge in the second half, getting within three points on a few occasions before the Trojans closed out the win.

Evelyn Cody led New Auburn with 12 points and was joined in double figures by 11 from Morgan Berg and 10 by Katie Reimer.

“Our defense has always been strong," Cornell coach Courtney Yanko said. "We rearranged some things knowing Morgan’s in there (as) a strong post presence and played a different defense tonight than we normally play and it worked for us. They only scored 18 in the first half. We held our heads high for that one. But we really struggled to get going offensively.”

New Auburn averaged a Chippewa County-low 31.2 points per game a season ago and has upped that average by nearly 10 points. The 6-foot junior Berg is a unique challenge for teams near the basket and scored 28 points in the team's 58-26 win over Gilmanton on Dec. 1.

But the team has also found scoring from Reimer (8.2 points per game entering Tuesday), Cody (5.3 PPG) and freshman Kyra North (5.7 PPG) among others.

“We’ve had a pretty balanced scoring effort this year,” coach North said, “different girls stepping up in different games and it helps. When somebody’s struggling usually somebody else steps in and helps.”

Berg battled foul trouble in Tuesday's win, but Cody came through with a season-high scoring effort and Reimer finished in double figures for the fifth time.

Kelsea Popp scored 16 points to lead the Chiefs including 12 in the second half as the team made its charge. Cornell has already matched its win total from a season ago and has conference wins against Birchwood and Bruce to go with a nonconference victory over Butternut on Dec. 2. But through the team's first 10 games, one common theme has been a lack of close contests. The Chiefs have had just one game decided by single digits — a 51-48 loss to Thorp on Dec. 8.

For a Chiefs roster still heavy on underclassmen, Yanko is hopeful more close games can show her young squad what it takes to win more games.

“We’re coming a long way," Yanko said. "We’re hoping the back half of our conference season flips the other way for us so we can stay towards the top.”

New Auburn's start through seven games is the best for the program in the 21st century and has the team even with unbeaten Prairie Farm for first place in the East Lakeland Conference standings with Lake Holcombe close behind with three conference wins without a loss.

The Trojans don't play another conference game until the new year and are scheduled to play the next four games out of conference starting Thursday at Shell Lake.

“That’s what I told the girls, a win is a win," coach North said. "It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty or ugly, we’re just happy to be where we’re at.”

