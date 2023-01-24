Prep Girls Basketball: Thorp returns to action with spirited effort in loss at Stanley-Boyd in first game since passing of head coach Aken

STANLEY — The Thorp girls basketball honored its late head coach the best way the Cardinals knew how — by playing hard for 36 minutes.

Stanley-Boyd defeated Thorp 52-43 on Tuesday evening in a Western Cloverbelt contest — the first game back on the court for the Cards since the sudden passing of first-year Cardinal coach Dennis Aken.

Teagen Becker led all scorers with 25 points for the Orioles and was joined in double figures by Emerson Felmlee with 10 points. Ava Teclaw and Lizzy Frankewicz scored 12 points apiece for the Cardinals while Madelyn Windl added nine points.

“This team never stopped fighting until the end," Thorp interim head coach Rachel Mohr said. "They played until last second. (Dennis was) watching over us because that’s what they did. Fought to the end.”

Aken passed away suddenly last Wednesday at the age of 58 following a heart attack. He was in his first season leading the Cardinal program but had a diverse history of coaching basketball, football, softball and would also was happy to help anyone who needed a hand of the golf course.

Aken and Mohr joined the coaching staff as a package deal beginning this season. Mohr had an accomplished playing career during her time as a Cardinal, helping the program advance to the Division 4 state tournament during her senior season in 2002 and playing in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-Star Game. She entered middle school coaching at the suggestion of former Thorp coach Jeff Geissler and eventually wanted to make the jump to high school, but needed a more veteran voice to help. That's where Aken came in.

“We had each other’s back," Mohr said of coaching with Aken. "He had more experience and I could learn from that with the coaching. We had each other’s back. We were finishing each other’s thoughts.”

Mohr said she and Aken shared similar expectations and goals. The duo helped restart the Whiz Kids program — a youth basketball skills clinic for first through fourth graders. The program also retired the number of late former Thorp standout Amanda Geissler on Nov. 28 when Aken earned his first victory with a 66-55 win over Colby.

“We wanted all the same things and we accomplished that," Mohr said.

Thorp athletic director Kurt Rhyner was familiar with Aken prior to his hiring as head basketball coach and said Aken was the right coach for the job because of his demeanor, values and expectations.

“Dennis and I talked a lot about culture and for you to be successful at anything you had to have the right mindset and it had to be people truly working together, doing things the right way for the right reasons and trusting in the process and whether you win or lose you do it together," Rhyner said. "You focus on getting better every day.”

The team learned of Aken's passing at a special gathering on Thursday — a process made additionally complicated as school was canceled for the day due to weather. The school board held a special session to allow for the meeting as all school activities and events are not held when a school day is canceled.

The Aken family addressed the team prior to Friday's practice with wife Judy and children Nikki and Jason speaking on how important it was to the family for the team to finish the season together.

“It was tough. I’m glad coach Aken’s wife was there (and) son and daughter," Mohr said. "To hear it come from them with the powerful message – I tried to relay that message Thursday night with them – but to see them and hear it from them and our key for the rest of the season is being together. We’re going to get through this together. Be together. Win or lose together.”

Rhyner was 'super proud' of how strong the family has been during the difficult time, in addition to the school administration for its flexibility and understanding given the circumstances.

Thorp wore special red shirts that had the phrase 'Play for Coach Aken' on the front and those in attendance shared a moment of silence while Stanley-Boyd also offered flowers and condolences to the Cardinals. Once the game began it was a hotly-contested battle between the two nearby Western Cloverbelt foes. The two teams battled to a 15-all tie with 3:11 left in the first half before the Orioles finished the final three minutes with six unanswered points.

Stanley-Boyd (4-10, 2-7) pushed the lead to 26-16 on a 3-pointer by Mallory Eslinger early in the second half before Teclaw closed the team to within one score. Another basket by Teclaw closed the gap to 32-29 with 12:33 left but then Becker took over for the Orioles with four 3-pointers and 14 total points in the next four-plus minutes to push the Stanley-Boyd advantage to 46-32.

“That was I think a huge step for her, confidence in the right direction," Stanley-Boyd coach Alison Becker said of Teagen's night. "I know she’s been getting face guarded pretty much every game and hitting those shots when we needed her to step up and make a basket and she did that tonight. I was very proud of her.”

Thorp (2-14, 0-9) battled back to single digits with a 3-point play by Windl bringing the Cards within eight at 49-41. But that's as close as the Cardinals would get as Stanley-Boyd closed out the win to snap a five-game losing streak. Coach Becker said her team did a better job in the second half of limiting Thorp's second and third chances for points. Stanley-Boyd plays at Bloomer on Friday.

“They made some big outside shots and then at the end they were breaking the press pretty easily so we had to take it off," coach Becker said of Thorp. "The girls made adjustments and kept their composure for the most part at the end of the game and got it done.”

The Cardinals will move forward and are back in action at Cadott on Friday, looking to play hard for a coach that left a big mark on the players in a short amount of time. A visitation for Aken will be held on Saturday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig's Catholic Church from 9 a.m.-noon in Thorp with a funeral to follow.

“They played their hearts out and they fought to the end," Mohr said. "Coach Aken was watching over us.”