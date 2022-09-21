Prep Girls Golf: Balanced lineup carries Chi-Hi to best team Big Rivers finish of 21st century

A balanced effort across the board has propelled the Chi-Hi girls golf team to its strongest regular season since the program returned to varsity action nearly one decade ago.

Chi-Hi finished third place as a team on Wednesday at the Big Rivers Conference championships hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf Course. The Cards finished with a 374, behind Hudson (358) and New Richmond (359). The performance also wraps up third place for the team in the season-long standings, the best team finish for the program since it returned to varsity competition in 2013.

Sophomore Addy Seaholm had a strong day to lead the Cardinals, finishing fourth with an 84. New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer was first with an 82, followed by Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus and New Richmond’s Kailey Stevens each at 85 to tie for second place.

Sarah Chaffee shot a 93 to finish in 10th place, Marley Sterling tied for 12th with a 96 and Ava Finn carded a 97 to earn 14th and round out the scorers for the Cardinals.

Finn, Chaffee, Seaholm, Sterling and Madeline Johnson have been the varsity group for the Cardinals throughout the fall and have taken turns leading the way at different times.

“I wouldn’t say we have a true No. 1, but on any given day any of those kids can go low, which is awesome,” Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson said. “It’s been a ride.”

Finn, Chaffee, Seaholm and Sterling were four of the team’s five golfers that helped the program advance to Division 1 sectionals as a team a season ago. Johnson is a four-year member of the team who has come on strong in her senior year, shooting a 44 to tie for seventh place at New Richmond on Aug. 25 and has added to the returning depth. Hanson credited the improvement of Johnson and Sterling, two golfers who have exceeded his expectations.

“Early in the season those scores that they posted like 177, 179 was way beyond what I expected,” Hanson said of the team. “I was thinking if we were shooting around 180-190 we’d be doing pretty good, but breaking 180 was pretty awesome.”

Wednesday’s Big Rivers Conference championships marked the end of the regular season for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi jumps back onto the links next Wednesday with Division 1 regionals at Mill Run in Eau Claire.

Chi-Hi took fourth as a team at regionals a season ago, marking the first time since the program returned the Cards advanced out of regionals as a team.

“It’s a tall task with the New Richmonds and Hudsons of the world in our regional, but I think definitely we’re aiming to finish on top of River Falls and improve our fourth place to a third place finish and move onto Troy Burne (in Hudson),” Hanson said.

The top four teams and top four individuals from non-advancing teams will move on to sectionals at Troy Burne Golf Club on Oct. 4 with a possible trip to the state championships on the line. The team is familiar with both postseason courses, and Hanson believes his group can improve upon last year’s team regional finish and could possibly have individuals in contention to qualify for state.

“I’m really hoping we can put some rounds together here in the next couple weeks,” Hanson said.