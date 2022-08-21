Prep Girls Golf Preview: Bloomer fielding girls squad for first time since 2007

Bloomer is fielding a girls golf program this fall for the first time since 2007 and brings plenty of experienced players in for the return.

The Blackhawks bring in a number of veterans players that were a part of the school’s boys team that took second place in the Cloverbelt Conference standings in the spring.

Junior Kaitlyn Bohl was a varsity golfer for the boys team in the spring and finished tied for 25th place after shooting a 95 at Division 2 regionals. Seniors Stella Nelson and Emma Southworth were also in the mix with the varsity team and sophomore Lily Nelson was a boys junior varsity player.

Beyond that quartet the team has several first-year players vying for time in the varsity lineup with juniors Dani Latz, Elise Rothbauer, Kelsey Kettner and Olivia Price to go with freshmen Illa Nelson and Kamryn Yeakey.

The Blackhawks played in one tournament this week to start the season. Bloomer took eighth place at Monday’s Husky Invite hosted by Eau Claire North at Lake Hallie Golf Course with a 434 and was led individually by Bohl tying for fourth place with an 84. Lily Nelson (111), Stella Nelson (114) and Latz (125) were the other scoring golfers for the Blackhawks.

Bloomer will join the CloverCroix Conference, a group of teams from both the Cloverbelt and Dunn-St. Croix Conference. The team will be ineligible for the postseason this year.

The Blackhawks will be back in action at Monday’s Chi-Hi Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course before competing in the Eau Claire Memorial Invite on Tuesday at Wild Ridge Golf Course. Bloomer will host a CloverCroix event at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course on Sept. 19.

Felmlee leads S-B returners

Stanley-Boyd brings back many letterwinners from a season ago, including a sectional qualifier.

Emerson Felmlee is back for the Orioles after just missing out on the Division 2 state championships a season ago. The senior Felmlee earned All-CloverCroix first team honors and finished tied for 10th at sectionals in Hammond after shooting an 86, one stroke back of the final transfer spot.

Hannah Tinjum, Liberty Simon, Emma Scheubel and Carly Verbeten join Felmlee as returning veterans for the team. Sixth-year coach Devon Wenndt said the team is senior heavy but also has many freshmen signed up to play, and he’s excited to see if any of those younger players can make an impact on the varsity level as the year goes on.

Stanley-Boyd was in action twice this week, beginning at Monday’s Husky Invitational; Felmlee tied with for 10th place with a 90 while Hannah Tinjum (119) and Carly Verbeten (119) were the other Oriole golfers as the team was incomplete. Felmlee came back to tie for ninth place on Wednesday at the Baldwin-Woodville invitational at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond. Tinjum shot a 112, and Verbeten finished with a 119 as the Orioles also played incomplete.

The Orioles will also be in action at the Chi-Hi invite before competing in an invitational hosted by Sparta at Sparta River Run Golf Course on Wednesday. Stanley-Boyd will host CloverCroix meets at Whispering Pines in Cadott on Sept. 1 and 15.