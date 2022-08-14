Prep Girls Golf Preview: Chi-Hi brings back experienced quartet to lead the way on the links

Third-year Chi-Hi girls golf coach Morgan Hanson knows where to start when talking about this fall's squad.

The Cardinals have an experienced quartet of players ready to serve as the core of a team aiming to improve upon last year's successful season.

Ava Finn, Marley Sterling, Sarah Chaffee and Addy Seaholm all have plenty of varsity experience and have shown the ability to be strong golfers throughout their careers. The team wrapped up its first week of practice this week, and with many tournaments on the horizon already, Hanson has seen early improvement from his vets.

“I think one of the biggest things we’ve seen in the first week of practice is the amount of improvement from last year," Hanson said. "We have four kids returning from varsity last year, and I honestly expect all of them to be two to three or even more strokes better than last year, which is awesome.”

The seniors Finn and Sterling were a part of the Cardinal squad that advanced to sectionals last season. Finn logged her first varsity season last year, while Sterling has three years of varsity experience and has played at sectionals in each of the past two seasons.

Sophomores Chaffee and Seaholm are talented youngsters for the Cardinals who showed what they could do in 2021 in their first season of varsity. Chaffee finished second to now graduated Sydney Trinrud in team scoring average, while Seaholm ended her season on a high note, tying for 25th individually at sectionals with a 95. The team sectional berth was the first for the program since girls golf returned to Chi-Hi in 2013.

“That’s what I think is the impressive part is how motivated they are to get better," Hanson said of the team. "I think they got that taste of success last year, and they loved it. You’ve got some kids I know I’ve seen them a ton out here on the course this summer. They’ve been putting in the work and hopefully it pays off.”

Senior Madeline Johnson is a four-year member of the team looking to take over the final varsity spot but will have competition from the rest of the roster with the graduation of Trinrud, a three-year team leader who earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors a season ago.

Chi-Hi will waste no time jumping into the season with three events on deck this upcoming week, starting Monday with a tournament hosted by Eau Claire North at Lake Hallie Golf Course. The Cardinals will then head west to New Richmond on Wednesday before a clash of Big Rivers and Middle Border Conference programs on Thursday at Clifton Hollow Golf Club in River Falls.

The second week of tournaments starts at home as the Cardinals host the Chi-Hi invitational on Monday, Aug. 22, at Lake Wissota Golf Course before playing an invite hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at Wild Ridge on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Cardinals were competitive in Big Rivers Conference a season ago and look to be again in 2022. The league season starts on Thursday, Aug. 25, back in New Richmond and runs well into September before the Cardinals host the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Sept. 21 at Lake Wissota.

Hanson said the Cardinals want to challenge for a top three spot in the league standings. Teams like New Richmond, Hudson and River Falls have held that spot recently, but the Cardinals believe they have the talent and motivation to keep moving up the league standings.

“It’s just an awesome group to have not only in terms of talent and golf but just great, great kids that are willing to do what it takes to succeed and look out for each other," Hanson said. "It’s a great team. As a coach I don’t think you could ask for a lot more.”