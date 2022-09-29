Prep Girls Golf Regionals: Chi-Hi advances to Division 1 sectionals as a team

EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi girls golf team advanced to sectionals after taking third place on Thursday afternoon at the Division 1 regionals at Mill Run Golf Course.

The Cardinals finished with a score of 379 to take third to Hudson (361) and New Richmond (364) with River Falls (393) edging out Superior (394) for fourth.

Ava Finn led the Cardinals by tying for sixth place with a 92. Addy Seaholm was ninth with a 94, Sarah Chaffee was tied for 11th at 95 and Madeline Johnson and Marley Sterling were a part of a tie for 17th place at 98.

New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer earned medalist honors with an 81.

Sectionals take place next Tuesday at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson.

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee advances to Division 2 sectionals

Stanley-Boyd senior Emerson Felmlee advanced to Division 2 girls golf sectionals after finishing tied for 11th on Wednesday at regionals hosted at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.

Felmlee shot a 98 to finish tied with Osceola's Natalee Bjornstad for 11th with each player earning an individual advancement spot to next week's sectionals. Somerset's Ava Pesha shot a 74 to earn medalist honors on the day. Colfax/Elk Mound's Bella Kongshaug (77) and Ellsworth's Lexi Marks (99) were the other individual qualifiers while Prescott (330), Altoona/Regis (368), Somerset (412) and Saint Croix Falls (414) moved on as teams.

Stanley-Boyd was ninth as a team with a 430 with Liberty Simon (105), Hannah Tinjum (111) and Carly Verbeten (116) rounding out the scoring golfers for the Orioles.

Division 2 sectionals take place on Monday at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs.