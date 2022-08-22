Prep Girls Golf: World champion horseshoe pitcher Chaffee emerging as threat on course for Chi-Hi

Not many high schoolers can call themselves a world champion.

But Sarah Chaffee can.

The Chi-Hi sophomore is often known for her work on the horseshoe court, but Chaffee is also making a name for herself on the links with the girls golf team.

Chaffee had a strong showing at Monday’s Chi-Hi invitational at Lake Wissota Golf, finishing in fourth place overall after shooting an 87. New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer earned medalist honors at 78, followed by New Richmond’s Kailey Stevens and River Falls’ Mahlia McCane tying for second at 84.

Less than a month ago, Chaffee won the Women’s World Horsehoes Pitching Championship in Monroe, Louisiana, dominating the competition by finishing a perfect 15-0 and registered ringers on 86.48% of her throws (806/932) to become the youngest women’s world champion in history. She won multiple World Junior Championships prior to moving up to the adult ranks this year.

But while Chaffee has been involved with horseshoes since her younger days, the sophomore said golf isn’t a sport she fully took on until joining the Chi-Hi team as a freshman last year.

“I think first and foremost, she’s an athlete,” Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson said of Chaffee. “You can see it in her golf swing she’s a natural athlete. A lot of physical tools to work with there.”

Chaffee said golf and horseshoes share similar characteristics needed for success. Mental toughness is important in all sports, but Chaffee said it’s vital on both the court and the course.

“Horseshoes and golf have a lot of similarities in mentally staying focused,” Chaffee said. “Each shot and each throw on the horseshoe course, it’s mostly mental.”

Chaffee has started out her sophomore season strong for the Cardinals. She took 10th overall at the Eau Claire Husky Invitational at Lake Hallie Golf Course on Aug. 15 before tying for third place at last Wednesday’s New Richmond invitational.

Hanson said the improvement from Chaffee is easy to see and her game from tee to green has been more consistent as better shots with her driver and irons are keeping her out of trouble.

“I think for her it’s just a matter of time and dedication to figure out what to work on and how to work on it to get those muscles to do what she wants them to do, and once she figures them out the sky’s the limit,” Hanson said.

Last winter, Chaffee played basketball for the Cardinals, earning varsity action in her freshman season. But even as a relative newcomer to golf, Chaffee has quickly learned what many lifetime golfers could have already told her — golf is a tough game to master.

“My dad talks about how I pick up any sport real quickly, which was the same with this, but obviously golf was such a hard game,” Chaffee said. “It’s frustrating, and this was the hardest one to pick up for sure.”

As a team, the Cardinals have shown improvement on the young season. Chi-Hi was third out of 12 teams at the Husky Invitational and finished fifth out of 11 teams at last Thursday’s Western Wisconsin Cup in River Falls. The team returns four of its five players from last year’s sectional qualifier, and Chaffee said the chemistry the team has is a big reason for its success.

Chi-Hi finished fourth as a team out of 10 squads with a 399 as New Richmond (353) rolled to the team title with Hudson (371) second. Ava Finn tied for 16th for the Cardinals at 101, while Marley Sterling was tied for 18th with a 103. Madeline Johnson rounded out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals by shooting a 108, good for a tie for 23rd place.

“It’s awesome,” Chaffee said. “I love all the girls on this team, and we’re just friends off the course, too, and it really helps. We’ve just grown together as a team, which really helps us on the course.”

Bloomer’s Kaitlyn Bohl and Stanley-Boyd’s Emerson Felmlee tied for 10th place, each carding a 94. As a team Bloomer was seventh with a 442 with Illa Nelson (114), Stella Nelson (116) and Olivia Price (118) registering as the scoring golfers for the Blackhawks. Stanley-Boyd was one spot behind Bloomer in eighth place (462) and after Felmlee the Orioles were led by Carly Verbeten (118), Hannah Tinjum (118) and Liberty Simon (132).

The Cardinals and Blackhawks have a quick turnaround, playing at the Eau Claire Memorial invite at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire on Tuesday, while Stanley-Boyd returns to the course Wednesday in an invite at Sparta River Run Golf Course in Sparta.

“The best thing about her is she’s just an awesome kid,” Hanson said of Chaffee. “You ask her to do something she’ll work on it, she’ll do it. The nicest kid you’d ever want to meet. Just a nice kid and a great competitor. A coach’s dream.”