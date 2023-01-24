Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie stays hot with win at Eau Claire Area

EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team won for the seventh time in 10 games on Tuesday, picking up a 3-1 victory over Eau Claire Area at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Addisyn Buesgen, Marley Sterling and Rhylee Buesgen each scored in the win for the Sabers (10-6, 3-3) while Kasandra Herr stopped 19 of 20 shots faced.

The Sabers needed less than two minutes to grab the lead as Addisyn Buesgen scored on an assist from Tessa Leisses and Emma-Lyn Stephenson just one minute and 52 seconds into the game to stake Chippewa Falls/Menomonie to a nearly immediate 1-0 lead.

"Getting that first goal is big for our team," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "With so many of our games being close, the first goal gives us a lot of momentum starting games."

The goal was all the more important considering the Sabers were shut out in their most recent game, a 3-0 loss last Saturday at the University School of Milwaukee in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game. The sophomore Buesgen scored her seventh goal of the season, tying Rhyenne Fuerstenberg for second on the team behind Joey Schemenauer (eight) to give the Sabers another reliable scoring option.

"She's found herself in the right spot a lot of times but also creates her own time and space," Menard said of Buesgen. "That's a big thing in girls hockey an she has found a way to do that early in her career. She also has a great work ethic and is extremely tough. She's had some significant injuries this year but has battled through those to stay on the ice and help her team in some big moments."

The senior defenseman Sterling double her team's lead with a goal 9:22 into the second period on an assist from Schemenauer. The Stars (6-12-1, 2-3-1) cut the deficit to one with less than four minutes remaining when Addison Gruhlke knocked home a power-play goal with help from Kate Roberts and Evelyn Kolar.

But freshman Rhylee Buesgen helped her team regain a two-goal advantage with an empty net goal in the final minute to clinch the victory and give Chippewa Falls/Menomonie its second win over Eau Claire Area in three matchups this year.

The win moves the Sabers in front of the Stars for third in the Big Rivers Conference, one game behind Hudson and one-and-a-half games back of St. Croix Valley with one more meeting between the Sabers and Fusion set for Feb. 7 in Menomonie. Just as important, the win is another for the Sabers against a team in its sectional as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie improved to 6-3 against possible sectional foes.

"This was a big win for us as it was our final game against a sectional opponent before we have our seed meeting next Wednesday," Menard said. "Being 6-3 against sectional teams should help us lock in a home playoff game, something we missed out on last year."

Before then the Sabers will get a chance to enhance their playoff resume with two key nonconference games at the end of the week. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts the Fox Cities Stars (8-8) on Friday before a Saturday showdown against Bay Area (16-2), the third-ranked team in the state in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll. Both games will be played in Chippewa Falls.

"We play so well at home and we want to get some revenge against Fox Cities who beat us in the (Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic) tournament (in December)," Menard said. "If we get a win in that one, hopefully we can have the legs to play competitively against the Bay Area Ice Bears who are ranked No. 3 in the state this week."

