Improving offense was a goal for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team entering this season.

The Sabers (14-8-1) have improved upon their three goals per game average from last season and enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed in its sectional, opening play in Thursday’s regional finals against No. 7 Black River Falls (10-12).

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s offense has come to life, especially down the stretch as the Sabers start the playoffs having won four of their last five games overall — scoring at least four goals in each win. Success on offense for the Sabers is built on its depth. Seniors Joey Schemenauer (12 goals, 14 assists) and Emma-Lyn Stephenson (12 goals, 13 assists) and junior Paige Steinmetz (11 goals, 13 assists) lead a deep lineup with 10 players registering at least 10 total points.

For some success has come being the ones to score, such as sophomore Addisyn Buesgen (nine goals), senior Rhyenne Fuerstenberg (eight goals), junior Kinley Laux (seven goals) and sophomore Ashley Slupe (seven goals). For others like sophomore Tessa Leisses (12 assists), senior Addison Frenette (11 assists) and freshman Rhylee Buesgen (10 assists) it’s been about helping others find the net.

“We have high expectations where we want to be at the end of the season and the girls are starting to feel like they’re understanding their roles for the season,” Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. “They’re understanding what they need to do to help the team and when you get to this point in the season you’ve got to understand everybody’s role is important and everybody’s is different on the team.”

The Sabers entered the season confident in their defense and goaltending. Those two facets have held up their parts of the bargain as junior Kasandra Herr has been steady in goal with a 1.97 goals against average while stopping nearly 90 percent of shots faced with a pair of shutouts. The defense has helped out the second-year starting goaltender by keeping shots away, often giving the Sabers and advantage in shots on goal.

But it hasn’t been until more recently the team has been able to turn that into more goals. The start of the season was inconsistent as the team started 4-4 with many of those wins coming in lopsided victories against rebuilding teams. The Sabers logged a 3-1 win over Hayward — the top-ranked team in the state at the time in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll — and went 2-1 at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic over the holiday break. But the offense still remained stuck in neutral, logging just one game with at least four goals between a 9-2 win over Medford on Dec. 19 into the end of January.

Despite having many players on the team as a part of the program’s state championship from two years ago, more lessons have been needed to be learned. Those lessons include being more aggressive and physical on offense, putting together gritty shifts and being able to win battles for pucks in the corners. That effort and improvement showed in wins at the start of last week. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie routed Western Wisconsin 6-2 on Feb. 6 — a team the Sabers edged 4-3 on Jan. 10 — before coming from behind to knock off Big Rivers champion and top seed St. Croix Valley in overtime 5-4 on Feb. 7.

“That’s where we found ourselves in good spots on Monday and Tuesday,” Menard said of the wins. “We were in front of the net, we were able to get some rebounds home than we’ve been able to in the past. So that’s going to have to have to happen here come tournament time to try to get our four goals against the good sectional we’ve got.”

Four is the magic number for the Sabers. When the team scores at least four goals, it is 8-0 this season.

Schemenauer said the this year’s team pushes itself harder than any other team she’s played on — including the state title team from two years ago. The senior said during a rough stretch of the season the team broke down what it was doing and made a bigger effort to play more aggressive. Once the Sabers saw the improved results from the change, the light went on.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie battled back from 2-0 and 4-2 deficits before Leisses delivered the game-winning goal against the Fusion.

“When you beat the number one seed it shows that state’s not out of the question anymore,” Schemenauer said.

“Winning against that team, it does show we can beat anybody if we put our minds to it,” Fuerstenberg added.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie owns at least one win over the other six teams in the sectional. With a No. 2 seed, the Sabers could play as many as two home games as long as they keep winning before the sectional finals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 in Somerset.

The Sabers have navigated through and up-and-down regular season, but appear to be hitting their stride entering the postseason. It’s a similar story as two years ago when Chippewa Falls/Menomonie entered the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record before running the table to a state championship.

Time will tell how this postseason will end up, but Menard has been pleased in the effort his team has put in to be in this position.

“They’re just fun to coach. It’s been a really fun season,” Menard said. “They’re all kids that care a lot about this team and this program and wanting to go out there and do their best. At times it’s not always smooth, not always perfect but they find a way to bounce back and communicate and work through anything and come back to hockey with a smile on their face and that makes it fun for us coaches to know no matter how the day before went they’re going to come ready for the next day of practice.”

