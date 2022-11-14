Prep Girls Hockey Preview: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returns strength, depth all around lineup

Two years ago the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team discovered a winning formula that carried the program all the way to a state championship.

Now the Sabers enter this season believing they share many of the same traits as that title team in looking for another successful season.

The co-op made up of players from Chi-Hi, McDonell and Menomonie is coming off a 12-12 season and returns key players from 2021-22 — players that were also contributors on the title team of two years ago.

Senior forward Joey Schemenauer netted the game-winning overtime goal in that state title win and last year scored 11 goals and assisted on 11 others in earning All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention. Senior forward Emma-lyn Stephenson scored 10 goals with eight assists, junior forward Paige Steinmetz had six goals and seven assists and senior defenseman/forward Addison Frenette had one goal and 13 assists as they all also earned all-conference honorable mention.

Junior goaltender Kasandra Herr was also an all-conference honorable mention after her first year of full-time work in goal for the Sabers as she notched a 12-12 record with a 2.77 goals against average and stopped more than 89 percent of shots faced.

“Looking at this year it’s kind of the same formula we had two years ago," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "We have a really strong senior group this year mixed in with some good juniors, mixed in with a strong sophomore group too. A lot of those kids got playing time last year.”

Senior forward Rhyenne Fuerstenberg and forward/defensemen Marley Sterling and sophomore forwards Addisyn Buesgen and Tessa Leisses and defenseman Ashley Slupe will also take on more responsibilities to add to the depth of the Sabers.

Unfortunately the Sabers will be without their top returning scorer as senior forward Brianna Buonincontro is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the offseason. Buonincontro led the team a season ago with 16 goals and 11 assists in earning second team all-conference honors.

“That happened back in September and seeing what the girls have done so far this fall since they got that news about Brianna, you can see that they’re stepping up and they’re really trying to focus on ‘hey, we’re all going to have to take turns stepping up in certain situations and games’ and I think this is a group that’s going to feed off each other," Menard said. "Really push each other to take that next step and make sure we’re not going to miss a beat even though Brianna’s not going to be with us for games this year.”

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie finished in fourth place out of five teams in the Big Rivers Conference standings last year in a league that features many state-ranked programs on a yearly basis. The Sabers flexed their muscle in the offseason by going unbeaten to win the Big Rivers Conference Summer Cup Tournament.

“That set that spark through the girls that this could be one of those years where if we work hard, if we come together as a team and are a family on and off the ice there’s a lot of good things that can happen with this team this year," Menard said of the victory.

Menard said the main goal this season is to improve the team's scoring. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie averaged three goals per game last season while allowing 2.8 and the ninth-year coach wants his team to get to the 'magic number' of four goals per game to go with the anticipated drop of goals allowed with the return of an all-conference goaltender and many veteran players on the back end.

“There were some growing pains there but as the season progressed we were in situations where we just needed a couple bounces and if we could’ve gotten those bounces I think games would’ve looked differently," Menard said. "We weren’t giving up a lot of goals per game. We just weren’t able to get the puck in the net and that’s an area where if we get the puck in the net this year I don’t see us giving up a lot of goals with this group that’s returning.”

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie will start the season with its first five games on the road, beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 22 with the trip north to Superior. The Sabers begin Big Rivers play on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Western Wisconsin and will not play a home game until the middle of December when Eau Claire Area comes to Chippewa Falls on Dec. 13.

But that schedule flips late in the year with the last five games of the year at home. The team's nonconference schedule features many strong foes including defending state champion Central Wisconsin (Feb. 2), the rebranded state runner-up Coulee Region Cyclones (Jan. 13) and state semifinalist Fox Cities Stars twice (Dec. 28 and Jan. 27).

“You can tell they’re laughing, they’re enjoying it right away at the beginning of the season and that’s what you want to see," Menard said. "You’ve got to take each day one day at a time and if we do that, stay focused on what we really want to do as a group I think we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Schedule Date Opponent Nov. 22 at Superior Nov. 29 at Western Wisconsin Dec. 2 at Northland Pines Dec. 3 at Northern Edge Dec. 6 at Hudson Dec. 13 Eau Claire Area Dec. 15 at Wis. Valley Union Dec. 19 Medford Dec. 20 Hayward Dec. 28-29 at Fond du Lac tourney Jan. 3 at St. Croix Valley Jan. 5 Black River Falls Jan. 10 Western Wisconsin Jan. 13 at Coulee Region Jan. 17 Hudson Jan. 21 at Univ. School of Milw. Jan. 24 at Eau Claire Area Jan. 27 Fox Cities Stars Jan. 28 Bay Area Feb. 2 Central Wisconsin Feb. 7 St. Croix Valley Feb. 10 Viroqua