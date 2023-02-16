Three early goals sparked the Black River Falls girls hockey team in a 6-2 upset victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The seventh-seeded Tigers (11-12-1) found the back of the net three times in the first 14 minutes and 21 seconds of the contest to place the second-seeded Sabers (14-9-1) in a hole the team was unable to climb out of.

“Unfortunately we just dug that hole too early in the game and it’s a team that had high expectations and I think to come out and figure of speech we took a punch to the face right away, that big blow from them in that first period that kinda set the tempo for them at least and their goalie took it from there," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey coach Tony Menard said.

Courtney Magnuson scored less than three minutes into the game with help from Zowie Hunter to stake the road team to a nearly immediate lead. Black River Falls added another goal near the 12-minute mark and a third less than three minutes after that, creating opportunities with physical play in front of the net and screening Sabers goaltender Kasandra Herr.

“They did a good job of working that puck low and getting it up to the point and getting bodies in front," Menard said of Black River Falls. "For them to be able to get a couple goals like that, that gave them that momentum and set the tone for the game.”

The Sabers owned a sizable advantage in shots on goal and time of possession, but were unable to turn those strengths into sustained offense. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie got on the board in the second period when Joey Schemaneuer knocked home a goal to close the gap to 3-1 with 5:07 remaining. Senior Brianna Buonincontro was called for a five minute major penalty for head contact, but the Sabers were still able to put pressure on the Tigers and goaltender Sydney Magnuson despite the 5-on-4 disadvantage.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie entered the third period at a two-goal deficit eying a rally — just as the Sabers did in a 5-4 come-from-behind overtime win over Big Rivers champion St. Croix Valley on Feb. 7 — but the Tigers snuffed out that initial optimism as Hunter scored 2:30 into the period to put Black River Falls back out front by three once again.

“It was a good game," Black River Falls coach Russ Hunter said. "The girls put forth a good effort and it was a team victory for us tonight.”

The Sabers looked to have a second goal a few minutes later but it was called off due to a high stick. Ashley Slupe's power-play snipe with 2:01 left closed the gap to 4-2 for the Sabers. But Black River Falls scored on a pair of long-distance empty net goals to add breathing room to the final score and punch a ticket to Tuesday's sectional semifinal where the Tigers will play at third-seeded Coulee Region.

“A lot of players stepped up for us," coach Hunter said. "Our D, our goalie stood on her head all game. It was a real good effort.”

Magnuson was strong in net for the Tigers as the junior was under steady shot pressure by the Sabers.

“When they have a good goalie you can’t get behind early in a game," Menard said. "So it just makes it difficult and you feel like you’re pressing and pressing and pressing just to try to find a break.”

The loss was a tough end to a solid season for the Sabers. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie entered the postseason on a roll as winners of three in a row and four of the last five. The team graduates a strong senior class of Addison Frenette, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Buonincontro, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg, Marley Sterling, Schemenauer and Alyssa Herr — seniors who were a part of the Sabers' state championship season from two years ago and a big part of the team's return to a competitive program.

Menard called this season one of the most enjoyable he's had as coach of the co-op since taking over as head coach in 2014.

“This group of seniors, it’s going to be tough," Menard said. "You look back I think they’ve had one of the better stretches as a group of seniors over their four-year career as anyone. Each year they were able to get double digit wins. Throughout their career they were able to be state champions and do big things for us in those games.”

Schemenauer was the captain for this year's team with Frenette and Sterling serving as alternate captains along with junior Paige Steinmetz. Frenette and Stephenson scored goals including an overtime game winner by Stephenson in the team's 4-3 state semifinal win over Central Wisconsin before Schemenauer knocked home the state championship winner in overtime from a pass by Buonincontro in the team's 3-2 win over University School of Milwaukee for the state title in 2021.

“Those girls carried it over and played to that level all season," Menard said. "Unfortunately it was our worst period all season but you’ve got to give Black River credit, they did what they needed to do to win a game. If it makes it any easier they were definitely deserving to win that game. They were the better team tonight and I don’t think anybody watching would not agree with that.

"Unfortunate for us to go home tonight and not be able to continue our journey to state but someone had to lose tonight and unfortunately that was just us.”