The Chi-Hi girls soccer team knew things would have to be different this year on offense.

Five games into the season, the Cardinals are still searching for the best combination of offense after falling to Eau Claire North 2-0 on Monday in a Big Rivers matchup at Dorais Field.

Goals have been sporadic for the Cards (1-3-1, 0-3-0) to start the season with Monday marking the third time this year the team has been shut out.

“We made mistakes but my girls know two goals, that shouldn’t be enough to beat us," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said. "We have the capability to put goals in. The problem is we didn’t execute to our level. We were out of position, we didn’t connect passes and we reverted to boot ball.”

Chi-Hi has changed how it does things offensively this year after the graduation of Haley Mason and others from a 12-6-2 team a season ago. Mason scored 19 goals and assisted on nine others as a senior and is now playing in college at Southwest Minnesota State.

After a sluggish first half Ali said the Cardinals made some changes to try to get sophomore forward Lizzy Dallas the ball in space. But the team was unable to click with the gameplan to create goals after Eau Claire North jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on two unassisted goals by senior midfielder Halle Steinmetz.

“The girls are working hard," Ali said. "It’s on me. I have to be better at preparing them for days like today.”

Dallas scored in a season-opening 1-1 tie at Stevens Point on April 11. The Cardinals were shut out against Eau Claire Memorial (4-0 on April 13) and New Richmond (2-0 on April 20) before three goals in a 3-2 win over Holmen on Saturday where Ali felt his team played 'exceptionally well'. Ella Gehl, Fenne Penterman and Reagan Palichat all scored in the win and controlled things defensively with one goal on a rare mistake by goalkeeper Mallory Colle and the other coming on a penalty kick with 14 seconds to go.

“We didn’t give up any dangerous shots to Holmen," Ali said. "We controlled a lot of the game, we were in position a lot of the times. We were doing the thing we were working on and we were playing off each other and today we just weren’t.”

Dallas and Samantha Perlberg each had an assist against Holmen and Ali said after 12 goals and four assists as a freshman, Dallas has everything it takes to become a top-level scorer.

“That girl has potential to be a clinical finisher," Ali said of Dallas. "We have to find her more but she’s also learning a new position and the entire team is learning a new style of play and so I know it’s going to take time to get where we want to get and we’re making progress. But it’s mostly on me not getting them prepared enough.”

The Chi-Hi defense has kept the Cardinals in games early while the offense gets up to speed. Save for a 4-0 loss to the Old Abes on April 13 when the team was without Colle, the Cardinals have allowed two goals or fewer in four of five games.

Colle made 10 saves in Monday's game and has been rock solid after an All-Big Rivers second team season a year ago. But Ali also has confidence in the team's senior backline of Joanna Mower, Kendra Shaurette, Perlberg and Gehl. Ali called Perlberg and Gehl the best combo of centerbacks in the conference and praised Mower and Shaurette for their hustle and quickness.

“That backline is holding their own and they’re going to keep us in a lot of games and Mallory back there too is just another anchor that gives us a benefit over everyone else," Ali said.

Kadiatou Diallo, Gehl and Dallas each had one shot on goal for the Cardinals against Eau Claire North (3-1-2, 1-1-1).

“We can’t have the ups and downs," Ali said. "We can’t have the low like we had in New Richmond and the high against Holmen and then the low again tonight. Don’t take anything away from North. They’re getting better every time we play them, Terry (Albright) is a great coach, they have a lot of talent on that roster there. But 2-0, that’s not who we are. We should’ve been in this game a lot more than we were.”

The path doesn't get easier for the Cardinals on Thursday with a road game at Hudson before a Friday night nonconference home game versus Wisconsin Rapids.

“We’re not getting the goals we’re hoping for yet but it’s coming," Ali said. "This team is going to grow and they’re going to be better by the end of the year so we can make a run.”

