When Mallory Colle entered her freshman year of high school, playing soccer wasn’t on her mind.

But now she’s a key part of an ascending Chi-Hi girls program in net for the Cardinals.

As a freshman, Colle had friends who were playing soccer, but it didn’t appeal to her at first. So Chi-Hi social studies teacher and girls soccer coach Al Ali and his team started to gauge Colle’s interest in taking up a sport she never played before.

“I had her in class as a freshman and granted that season got canceled for COVID, but I hit the recruiting trail within the building as much as I could,” Ali said. “I was talking to girls trying to get our numbers up, and I knew Mallory was a volleyball player at the time, and generally volleyball players have the ability to be solid goalkeepers because they’re used to diving and moving and talking.”

Colle quickly noticed similarities between volleyball and soccer, but also saw they had some significant differences.

“It was really hard at first. It’s a completely different sport,” Colle said of soccer. “Just the diving, for volleyball you get to dive on your stomach and it’s one arm, and for soccer you’ve really got to stretch out far. It was a lot of pressure at first. That’s something I wasn’t quite used to. It was hard at first, but once I got more experience it got a lot easier.”

After the COVID-19 canceled 2020 season, Colle and a young Cardinal team entered 2021 eager to get back on the pitch and show improvement after the team notched just six wins combined in 2018 and 2019.

The first game of that season for the Cardinals was a tough one, a 12-2 loss at Hudson to a Raiders team that advanced to the Division 1 state championship game.

“After that game I was obviously really upset,” Colle said. “I was like, ‘What am I doing here? You should not have put me on this team’. But I think after that it showed me I needed to start working harder if I really wanted to get serious, I wanted to be a core part of the team and it was one of those things where they needed me. It’s not like they can throw anyone in goal, so I just started to take training seriously and it was interesting.”

Colle went on to stop 78% of shots in net, including a shutout over Superior on May 27 of that year, as the Cardinals improved to 5-9-1. Year 2 was better as the Cardinals improved to 12-6-2 — the most wins for the program since 2011. That included a 2-1 win over Hudson, snapping a 20-game winless skid to the Raiders that dated back to 2011 while showing how far the team had come in a short period of time.

“Last year, it was amazing seeing that,” Colle said of the success. “It was a completely different atmosphere to be around everybody and being able to constantly win, and I think we just started getting a little more pressure on us now that we’re a lot better and so I think that might also be getting in our heads a little bit more. But it has been so nice to see everybody because you see literally all the girls that I met when they were freshmen that could barely do anything are completely different players now.”

Colle earned All-Big Rivers second team honors after stopping 85% of shots faced and posting six shutouts.

“Mallory just kept with it,” Ali said. “She kept working, she started playing club in order to keep improving and last year she put in a huge year, and even (Monday against Eau Claire North) you could see we didn’t have our best night and she kept us in it.”

Ali credited Colle’s leadership and natural decision making ability for helping the senior grow into a leader in net. But playing soccer isn’t just what she does, being a part of the team has become a part of who she is.

“She’s a great kid. She cares more than anybody maybe on the team sometimes,” Ali said. “She’ll come out happy as can be in tears and she’ll leave the field frustrating in tears, and it’s not a bad thing but she cares. If she has a bad day in practice she’s not happy about it so every day is for her to get better.”

Entering Thursday’s game at Hudson, Colle had stopped 86% of shots faced so far this season.

The team started slow, but Colle believes a surge is coming. It’s something she and her teammates have already seen happen quickly once before.

“Communication is key. It’s always been key,” Colle said. “I feel like comfortability with having certain players — we do have a few new players that are part of our starting lineup — so we’ve got to make sure we have the ability to actually work on that and then work on possessing the ball. Once we get those down, we will be 10 times better.”

