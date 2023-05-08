Close games have been common for the Chi-Hi girls soccer team this year.

Monday was no exception as an early goal was the difference in a 1-0 Big Rivers victory over Rice Lake at Dorais Field.

Lizzy Dallas scored in the 12th minute to stake the Cardinals to a rare early lead. From there the team's stellar defense kept the Warriors off the board as the team ran its unbeaten streak to four games in a row. Goals have been hard to come by so far this season as Chi-Hi has worked through new players and scheme up front. But head coach Al Ali has seen improvement from his forwards and is optimistic about big things going forward.

“It’s big for the girls especially since granted we’ve only scored one goal in the past few games, each game they’ve come late," Ali said of the early goal. "Getting one early fueled them a little bit to keep the momentum up and see it’s coming. They’re starting to do what we’re working on and eventually it’s going to fall. But their shortcomings in putting it in the back of the net that’s on me. I’ve got to get them ready and find more ways to get them prepared or teach them to get it in the back of the net more.”

Chi-Hi has scored just eight goals total this year including three in a 3-2 win over Holmen on April 22. But the defense has allowed two goals or fewer in all but one game — a 4-0 loss to Eau Claire Memorial on April 13 when all-conference goalkeeper Mallory Colle was out of the lineup.

Dallas took a pass from fellow sophomore Reagan Palichat and booted it home past the Rice Lake goalkeeper at the 12:47 mark to provide early offense.

“It was such a confidence booster because in all the other games especially this year compared to last year we’ve been struggling with our confidence to get the game going and then once we lose our confidence we lose the game," Chi-Hi senior defender Ella Gehl said. "So it was a big confidence booster and I think that’s why we ended up winning the game.”

Colle made seven saves in net for the shutout.

Monday's win marked the fifth straight game decided by one goal or fewer with Chi-Hi earning three 1-0 wins to go with ties of 0-0 and 1-1.

The defense has been a strength all season long and Ali is confident in his back row even beyond the senior group of Joanna Mower, Kendra Shaurette, Perlberg and Gehl. The team has moved Perlberg up into the midfield at times and feels confident in whichever defensive lineup it has in front of Colle to defend.

“We’re going to get late in games where we’re close like this, we can drop Sami back there and it’ll make it stronger," Ali said. "I can drop Kadi (Diallo) back there and make it even stronger that way. I’ve got a number of girls if we’re starting to run out of gas or we’re starting to feel the pressure with a narrow lead we can drop people in and make that back line which is already stellar even better.”

That was the case Monday as the Warriors (4-5-1, 2-4-0) mounted a late rally with pressure on the net. But the Cardinals held Rice Lake at bay in winning what was Chi-Hi's seventh game decided by one goal so far.

“It’s scary,” Gehl said of playing all the close games with a laugh, “but I think it motivates us more because we know we can’t slack off, even for two minutes. We have to play the full game 80 minutes of the game. We have to be 100 percent all the time and if you’re not that is why people score on us.”

Chi-Hi entered the season with the goal of contending for a Big Rivers championship after a breakthrough 12-win campaign last year. Losing the first four Big Rivers games took the Cardinals out of title contention, but the team still has plenty to play for. The win moves Chi-Hi up near the midpack of the league standings as the first round of Big Rivers games concludes Thursday as Chi-Hi travels to River Falls.

After that the conference will be decided into an upper and lower league schedule for a second round of games as the top teams square off again to decide who will be conference champion while the others battle in an effort to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

Enhancing its postseason resume is the goal now for the Cardinals and while the offense still isn't firing on all cylinders, Ali is confident it will soon and is pleased with the effort his team is putting in to get there.

“It’s going to be big for us because what we’re looking at is strength of schedule, wins and outcomes," Ali said of the upcoming stretch. "We know when we started as slow as we did that we lost our shot at the conference title that we were hoping to keep in. But now it’s all about let’s try to get that home playoff game and we know we’re probably looking at a four seed if we can get that out of there. But we’re still going to fight for it, we’re going to keep trying to get wins against quality opponents.”

