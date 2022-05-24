Prep Girls Soccer: Eau Claire Memorial pulls away from Chi-Hi late

The Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer teams played about as even of a first 55 minutes as you could imagine.

But then the final 25 minutes came.

The Old Abes erupted for four goals in the later part of the second half to pull away to a 4-0 Big Rivers Conference victory on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

Tessa Ross, Greta Steines, Ava Paulmier and Ella Herman each found the net down the stretch as the Old Abes (9-2-4, 7-0-2) quickly put distance on the Cardinals after playing even for more than the first half of the contest.

“We just made some mistakes," Chi-Hi coach Al Ali said. "Credit to them for keeping the pressure on but we just didn’t execute. We gave them some open shots, we made some mistakes on those shots that they did. I think we need to do a better job making sure they don’t have open shots on us.”

Ross opened the scoring at the 56:04 mark and Steines found the back of the net less than three minutes later to double the lead. Paulmier scored at 64:55 before Herman capped the surge with a goal of her own at 71:38. Chi-Hi lost at Eau Claire Memorial 3-1 on April 19 in a contest where the Old Abes scored three goals in the first half.

“They’re a very good team but we believe we can play with them," Ali said of Eau Claire Memorial. "We believe we can play with them better than we did in that last 25 (minutes) for sure. I think the first 55 showed we can play with them, we just have to execute better. We weren’t connecting passes very great in that first half which I think lowered our opportunities. But for the most part we got a couple things to fix and we’re ready to make a run at it.”

Eau Claire Memorial hosts River Falls on Thursday for the Big Rivers Conference championship with both teams entering play with identical league records. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie on April 7.

Chi-Hi (11-5-2, 5-3-2) advanced to the championship bracket of the Big Rivers Conference season by virtue of a top-three finish in the first half of the season standings. But the Cardinals came across some tough times in their second go arounds with River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial. Chi-Hi tied with River Falls 2-2 on May 12, but lost 5-0 last Thursday.

Even still, this season has been a big step forward for the Cardinals thus far as they have more than doubled their win total (five) from a season ago after going winless in 2019 prior to 2020's season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cardinals now have a week off until they open the Division 1 playoffs with a regional semifinal matchup at home versus Eau Claire North next Tuesday. Chi-Hi has lost three of its last four games heading into the break, one Ali said comes at a good time to allow the team to sharpen up some things and get some rest.

“I’m happy with it," Ali said of the break before playoffs. "When I knew we were going to be in this round robin it’s the schedule I wanted. I wanted one game last Thursday and one game this Tuesday and then a week for playoffs.”

Chi-Hi played to a 1-1 tie against Eau Claire North in their only meeting of the regular season on April 26 in Eau Claire. The winner of that matchup moves on to the regional finals on Saturday, June 4 to face the winner of Superior at top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial.

Ali believes his team can win some games in the playoffs and said how successful his team can be will come down to one word — execution.

“(If) we play like we did the first 55 minutes today and just clean up some of our passing, if we play like we did in the first half against Hudson when we snuck out one with them we can play with anybody in the entire region, not just our sectional and make a run at it," Ali said. "For us it’s been a mindset thing. If we come out and play the way we’re capable of we’re right there and we just have some letdowns and we have to get rid of those.”

